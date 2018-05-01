'It's a mess': Road-train wreckage recovery on CQ highway

A truck carrying three trailers is being recovered from the Fitzroy Developmental Road following a crash about 20km north of Dingo.

A truck carrying three trailers is being recovered from the Fitzroy Developmental Road following a crash about 20km north of Dingo. Sue Graham

UPDATE TUESDAY, 7.44AM: TRAFFIC on a Central Queensland highway has been reduced to one lane as road-train wreckage is recovered.

The three-trailer vehicle carrying amonium nitrate crashed on the Fitzroy Developmental Road, "Beef Road", about 20km north of Dingo at 4.42am yesterday.

As of 7.30am today, passing motorists told police were on scene and temporary traffic lights were assisting with vehicle control.

The truck is on its side beside the stretch of road, and any debris from the incident appear to have been cleared.

Just days ago, a teenager fatally crashed near the same stretch of road, about 15km north of Dingo.

In a separate incident on April 9, a truck carrying what appeared to be gravel rolled in the same area, 20km north of Dingo.

The Beef Road is a 103km stretch which is fast becoming notorious for crashes.

The middle of three segments where these crashes occurred links the township of Dingo, and the mining town of Middlemount.

One motorist who passed through early this morning described the area as "a mess" as the truck recovery got underway.

INITIAL REPORT: A ROAD TRAIN has rolled, spilling chemicals on a CQ road.

A Queensland Police Service media spokesman said they received the call around 4.42pm this afternoon to the Fitzroy Development rd, around 20km north of Dingo.

A passer-by reported the incident as a "truck has gone past and gone bush".

The truck had three trailers and was believed to be carrying ammonium nitrate.

It is understood the driver of the truck was out of the vehicle.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media spokeswoman said one of their urban appliances were sent to the scene.

The spokeswoman said the prime mover and first trailer were upright, the second trailer was over just "off its wheels" and the third trailer was fully rolled.

A small hole was punctured in the tank causing 'a small leakage of emulsion'.

The leakage was contained around 6.30pm.

It is understood the highway is closed with an exclusion zone in place.

Emergency services are out of radio contact and it cannot be verified how long it will be closed for.