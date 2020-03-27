NEW IDEAS: Rockhampton Brothers A-grade coach Scott Munns (left) spent some time at the Brisbane Broncos with head coach Anthony Seibold.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Scott Munns was primed for the 2020 season.

The Rockhampton Brothers A-grade coach had assembled a strong squad and their performances in pre-season trials had him feeling pretty good about their premiership prospects.

He was also implementing some of the training techniques he had picked up from three days spent with the Brisbane Broncos at the end of January.

Munns made the initial approach to Steve Parle, the Broncos’ wellbeing and education manager.

He helped arrange the visit in conjunction with head coach and fellow Rockhampton product, Anthony Seibold.

Seibold, who is in his second year with the Broncos, was more than happy to have Munns at the club.

“I’m a very curious coach myself so I love when other coaches want to learn and get better,” he said on his visit to Rockhampton last month.

“I’ve certainly got an open door at the Broncos, I’m happy for people to come and see what we do there.

Anthony Seibold at Broncos training at Red Hill earlier this month. Pic Annette Dew

“Obviously being a Rocky Brothers junior myself I want to look after the Brothers boys but anyone from Central Queensland rugby league, I’m only too happy to do it for.

“Scott spent a few days with us. He sat in our team meetings, watched our coaching sessions, saw how we do our thing as coaches and I’m sure he learnt a lot from that.”

Munns said it was a great experience to observe the club’s whole operations.

“It changed the way I looked at things and I definitely brought back some different ideas on defence and attack,” he said.

“I’ve coached for a long time but it’s a real eye-opener to see what they do at that level.

“They were all very accommodating and it was certainly time well spent.”

Munns and his players are now playing the waiting game after the QRL suspended all grass roots footy until at least the first weekend of May in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re hoping it’s a May start. If we’re out of action for much longer than that I think it might be hard keeping the players interested.

“As it is, we’re basically facing another six-week pre-season and that’s after the boys started training last November.

“Rugby league is such a big thing here, not just for the players but also for the families, supporters and sponsors who come out and get around us on game day.”

Teams are not able to train together so Munns has urged players to maintain their fitness and is devising a program for them.

“We’ve got a group chat happening on Facebook and we’re keeping in touch as best we can,” Munns said.

“We all love our footy but at the end of the day it’s about making sure we keep everyone healthy.”