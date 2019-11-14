‘It’s a strange sport’ Shock outcome

CAMPDRAFTING: From the back of a horse, up to 15 Rockhampton Grammar School boarders felt closer to home and the feeling was a recipe for success on the weekend.

The RGS team claimed a back-to-back win at the inter-school campdraft titles in Pittsworth.

Team captain Jaiden Hill said while the team gave it their all, the win came as a surprise.

“It was just different this year we thought we didn’t do as well as last year,” Jaiden said.

Most of the team were volunteering on the gates and getting ready to pack up when they heard the themselves named as winners on the loud speaker.

“We had to go and get the horses to get the trophy,” she said.

This year, was the second time RGS entered the competition, after Jaiden took the reins to steer the team to success in her first year at the school in 2018.

She competed at the competition for Taroom State School in 2017 before going to boarding school in Rockhampton.

Two years on, she said the competition was almost unrecognisable.

“There was only 70 competitors when I started,” she said.

This year, 230 student competed from 37 schools and the format of the competition changed.”

Each student competed in two rounds and the points were accumulated – the 30 highest ranked competitors went into the final.

RGS competitors Rohan Fenlon, Amelia Baker, Ayrton Smith and Jayde Curr made the top 30.

The team had the equal highest number of finalists with Toowoomba Grammar School who placed second overall.

Jaiden said the results showed having multiple finalists was vital for the win.

In addition to qualifying for finals, cattle selection had an impact on performance, but RGS had an advantage from home.

“My dad watched the cattle and picked the cattle for us,” she said.

Her dad was also the team coach and when she was competing his advice played in her head.

“He said ‘go out there and do what you usually do. Don’t think just go out there and do your best’,” she said.

Campdrafting isn’t a sport students practised at school, their ability was in their blood.

“Campdrafting is like our livelihood,” she said.

“It’s a strange sport – you chase cattle all week for work and then you have to pay to do it (at campdrafts).

“Our practice is on the holidays when we muster.”

Jaiden grew up on a cattle property and the industry is also her future – after finishing Year 12 at the end of the year she plans to work on a farm.