It’s a super weekend of squash in Gladstone

SQUASH: The best players a wide expanse of Queensland will put on a show on Saturday and Sunday at the Gladstone Open Squash Tournament.

Player and one of the event organisers Sue Davis said David Turner would be the main drawcard.

BIG WEEKEND: Sue Davis is looking forward to the quality games to be played this weekend. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

Now based in Brisbane, Turner is forging a career on the professional circuit.

THE PROFESSIONAL

David Turner in action as a professional

"He's a previous Gladstone junior and will be the player to look for," Davis said.

"Riley Steffen is the top male player in Rockhampton and he's also a strong contender for the top prize."

Gladstone's Nick Briggs will also make a strong case against these players while there will be another homecoming for a player.

Nick Briggs is one of a few Gladstone hopefuls in this weekend's Open.

"Previous Gladstone player Wayne Christensen is coming down from Mossman to participate," Davis said.

Davis, who won the Australian Masters Squash Championship on the Gold Coast in the 50-54 years bracket, was also crowned as the second-best player in the world in the 45-50 category in 2018.

Davis and Rockhampton's Kasey Bonato would compete in the higher age brackets on the weekend.

Turner said he's happy to be home.

"I'm really looking forward to catching up with my family who I don't see very often, and really excited to take part in such a great Central Queensland squash tournament and see how much the region is developing in the squash world, " he said.

"It would also be nice to put the Turner name on the Gladstone Open trophy but we'll see how the weekend pans out."

WATCH THE BEST

Turner encourages anyone to head down to the Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association Centre on the weekend.

Turner has been on the professional circuit for seven months.

"I have already had some amazing experiences and learnt so much about myself and the game of squash," he said

"I've played a total of eight tournaments in my professional career so far which have taken me from Auckland to Cairns.

"Patience is a big thing that I've had to learn to be better at since joining the tour and competing against some of the best in the world."

"I have been putting in everyday, trust that it will get me over the line in those tough situations."

Turner registered his first win as a professional last month.

