It's a wild and Wicked night out at the theatre

THE audience is going to love it, choreographer Katie Kermond told me as the cast of Wicked prepared for their final dress rehearsal on Thursday night.

Around 100 invited guests had a sneak preview of Rockhampton Regional Council's latest production and as we are so accustomed to expect, a truly professional performance unfolded.

Right from the outset, Wicked is visually spectacular - the costumes and sets breathtaking and the local performers shone like the stars they truly are.

Wicked is the third Rockhampton production for Sydney director Wayne Scott Kermond and his choreographer wife Katie.

When RRC Arts and Heritage manager, Peter Owens first invited them to direct Evita in 2015, they had no idea what they were getting involved with.

"We were just expecting quite an amateur, community theatre group,” Katie says.

"We came in with the brief that they were there to learn from us and to be challenged, so we treated it as we would any professional job.”

What transpired was very different to those original expectations and after Evita, then Mary Poppins and now Wicked, Katie says she is slowly falling in love with Rockhampton.

"It's always an adventure, there's always a cyclone or a flood, it's never a regular gig,” she said.

"But the standard up here is better than anything you'll see in community theatre in Sydney.

"The two leads - Emma McGuire as Glinda and Amanda Hock as Elphaba - are both wonderful performers in their own right.

"They have a ying and yang to their performance.

"Emma has a very difficult role. She appears as a Disney princess but it's very multi-layered and she's discovered every one of those layers.

"Amanda and her husband (Travis Hock as Doctor Dillamond) could work anywhere in Australia, they're that good.”

Wicked's new kid on the block is very well-known in Central Queensland, but a newcomer to musical theatre.

Angelo Conway is best known as one half of musical duo, The Short Fall and worked hard with Wayne Kermond to shine as the witches' love interest, Fiyero.

His powerful vocals and at times very tender performance was entirely believable and justifies Katie Kermond's view that he has a big future on stage.

Mathew Dennis as the Wizard of Oz and Rachael Villiers as Madame Morrible were show stealers along with Sharnee O'Donnell and Joshua Langdon.

A great production needs great leads and Rockhampton certainly produced, but for me it was the stunning ensemble cast that brought this bold, extravagant and very daring production to life.

Brilliantly choreographed by Katie Kermond, the ensemble cast were absolutely engaged every moment they were on stage.

They were true stars in their own right and deserve to be recognised for a fabulous performance.

The opening sequence asks the question, "Are people born wicked, or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?”

With a storyline reflecting our own world, where difference is shunned and beauty more popular than kindness, a similar question could be asked of Rockhampton's community theatre.

"Are people born talented or do they have talent thrust upon them?”

Thanks to the sheer professionalism of Wayne and Katie Kermond, my guess is it's both.

Katie was right, you're going to love it.

See it tonight

Friday, April 7 @ 7.30pm, Saturday, April 8 @ 7:30pm, Sunday, April 9 @ 3pm, Wednesday, April 12 @ 7:30pm, Thursday, April 13 @ 7.30pm, Saturday, April 15 @ 7:30pm, Monday, April 17 @ 5pm.

Adults $52, Pensioners $48, Child $37, Family (2 Adults + 2 Children) $155, Group 10+ Adults $49 each.