29°
News

It's a wild and Wicked night out at the theatre

Christine Mckee
| 7th Apr 2017 3:24 PM
Wicked at Pilbeam Theatre.
Wicked at Pilbeam Theatre. Allan Reinikka ROK070417awicked2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE audience is going to love it, choreographer Katie Kermond told me as the cast of Wicked prepared for their final dress rehearsal on Thursday night.

Around 100 invited guests had a sneak preview of Rockhampton Regional Council's latest production and as we are so accustomed to expect, a truly professional performance unfolded.

Right from the outset, Wicked is visually spectacular - the costumes and sets breathtaking and the local performers shone like the stars they truly are.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Wicked is the third Rockhampton production for Sydney director Wayne Scott Kermond and his choreographer wife Katie.

When RRC Arts and Heritage manager, Peter Owens first invited them to direct Evita in 2015, they had no idea what they were getting involved with.

"We were just expecting quite an amateur, community theatre group,” Katie says.

"We came in with the brief that they were there to learn from us and to be challenged, so we treated it as we would any professional job.”

What transpired was very different to those original expectations and after Evita, then Mary Poppins and now Wicked, Katie says she is slowly falling in love with Rockhampton.

"It's always an adventure, there's always a cyclone or a flood, it's never a regular gig,” she said.

"But the standard up here is better than anything you'll see in community theatre in Sydney.

"The two leads - Emma McGuire as Glinda and Amanda Hock as Elphaba - are both wonderful performers in their own right.

"They have a ying and yang to their performance.

"Emma has a very difficult role. She appears as a Disney princess but it's very multi-layered and she's discovered every one of those layers.

"Amanda and her husband (Travis Hock as Doctor Dillamond) could work anywhere in Australia, they're that good.”

Wicked's new kid on the block is very well-known in Central Queensland, but a newcomer to musical theatre.

Angelo Conway is best known as one half of musical duo, The Short Fall and worked hard with Wayne Kermond to shine as the witches' love interest, Fiyero.

His powerful vocals and at times very tender performance was entirely believable and justifies Katie Kermond's view that he has a big future on stage.

Mathew Dennis as the Wizard of Oz and Rachael Villiers as Madame Morrible were show stealers along with Sharnee O'Donnell and Joshua Langdon.

A great production needs great leads and Rockhampton certainly produced, but for me it was the stunning ensemble cast that brought this bold, extravagant and very daring production to life.

Brilliantly choreographed by Katie Kermond, the ensemble cast were absolutely engaged every moment they were on stage.

They were true stars in their own right and deserve to be recognised for a fabulous performance.

The opening sequence asks the question, "Are people born wicked, or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?”

With a storyline reflecting our own world, where difference is shunned and beauty more popular than kindness, a similar question could be asked of Rockhampton's community theatre.

"Are people born talented or do they have talent thrust upon them?”

Thanks to the sheer professionalism of Wayne and Katie Kermond, my guess is it's both.

Katie was right, you're going to love it.

See it tonight

Friday, April 7 @ 7.30pm, Saturday, April 8 @ 7:30pm, Sunday, April 9 @ 3pm, Wednesday, April 12 @ 7:30pm, Thursday, April 13 @ 7.30pm, Saturday, April 15 @ 7:30pm, Monday, April 17 @ 5pm.

Adults $52, Pensioners $48, Child $37, Family (2 Adults + 2 Children) $155, Group 10+ Adults $49 each.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
REVEALED: Authorities told terrifying worst case flood scenario

REVEALED: Authorities told terrifying worst case flood...

TERRIFYING predictions Rocky wasn't told as authorities prepared for worst.

Shorten to fund multi-million dollar Rocky project

(L-R) Local Disaster Management Group chair councillor Tony Williams, Senator for Queensland Murray Watts, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga arrive in Rockhampton to talk about flooding.

OPPOSITION Leader makes shock promise during Rockhampton flood visit

PHOTOS: Stunning aerial shots of Rocky flood peak

1pm from the RACQ CAPRICORN HELICOPTER RESCUE SERVICE helicopter

STUNNING aerial photos show the extent of the Rockhampton floods.

More than 100 railway workers 'stood down without pay'

Rail union organiser Bruce Mackie said Aurizon's decision to stop hauling Wilmar sugar was a kick in the guts for its workforce.

About 180 employees from BMA and Aurizon are on forced leave

Local Partners

WHAT'S ON: Rocky might be flooding but the show must go on

Plenty of events happening across CQ this weekend

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

'We're living the dream': Rocky swampy has the time of her life

ALL SMILES: Depot Hill resident Michele Pedder isn't too concerned about the flood water creeping into her home.

SHE wants everyone who's not a Rocky swampy to 'stay away'.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

GIG GUIDE: Even Debbie can't stop the music

ROCK OUT: Kyle Gallagher will play at the Glenmore Tavern on Friday night.

Don't let a cyclone put a dampener on your weekend

It's a wild and Wicked night out at the theatre

Rocky theatre shines in this exciting production

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

REVIEW: Lots of laughs for Lego's capped crusader

CAPPED CRUSADER. The Lego Batman Movie.

DC: The house that Batman Built - according to Batman.

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Fantastic Family Home In Frenchville - Priced To Sell - $279,000

125 Plahn Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This brilliant property, perfectly positioned, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville, features a beautifully presented highset family home with a cool...

The Largest and Best in the Complex!

19/14 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

If you are looking to down size or invest then look no further for this fully renovated beachside unit! Walking distance to both Cooee Bay and Lammermoor Beach...

PANORAMIC VALLEY VIEWS! LUXURY LIVING!

3 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 3 1 2 $535,000

5,565M2 of ELEVATED LUXURY COUNTRY LIVING! This home will IMPRESS with its BREATH-TAKING panorama of the Olive Estate Valley. - Just 12 Mins North of Parkhurst...

SOLID, RENOVATED AND IN AN UPMARKET ADDRESS. REDUCED TO $269,000

34 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 1 NEW PRICE...

The renovations are completed & this Solid timber home is ready for you to move straight into. The interior has been freshly painted internally & externally. The...

A Place to call HOME!

15 Standish Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $359,000

Looking for a beautiful high set home in Norman Gardens featuring 3 bedrooms close to schools, public transport and shopping facilities? This one might be perfect...

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 $425,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

WHATS THE DIFFERENCE? SIDE ACCESS!!!! $389,000 NEG.

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THIS PROPERTY AND OTHERS IN THIS STREET IS THE DOUBLE DRIVEWAY AND SIDE ACCESS. INSPECT ASAP Relax on the covered timber deck that overlooks...

HIDDEN FAMILY GEM IN NORMAN GARDENS

21 Primrose Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000

839m2 with limited SIDE ACCESS and plenty of room to put in a SHED and POOL - FAMILIES will love this one - SO HURRY!! - Offering relaxed family living with...

Amazing First Home Starter

173 Lakes Creek Road, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $225,000

Situated on a 1012m2 block is this treasure! Featuring 3 comfortable size bedrooms, master bedroom offers a walk in robe and plenty of space to create an ensuite...

FAMILY LIFESTYLE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC POSITION

301 Kime Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $295,000

The astute Buyer WILL NOT go past this OPPORTUNITY to secure a PRIME PROPERTY brimming with ENDLESS potential… - Exceptionally SPACIOUS = FAMILY LIVING at its...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!