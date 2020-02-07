It’s a...Baby chimp’s gender announced

Baby chimp's sex revealed: Baby chimp's sex revealed.

ONE of the most joyous times came for Rockhampton zoo staff this morning when the gender of a baby chimpanzee was revealed.

Sharing the news by popping a big balloon, Parks Committee Chair, Councillor Cherie Rutherford joined staff to celebrate the newborn was a boy.

"Having our new arrival in just so exciting, earlier this week we shared the first gorgeous images of bub," she said.

Mother Holly and her baby boy.

"We asked the community via Facebook to let us know their guess on the sex of the baby, and it looks like we are a clever bunch as over 54 per cent of people correctly thought our newest chimpanzee was indeed a boy."

Councillor Rutherford confirmed both mum and bub were travelling well.

The sex of the new baby chimp was revealed today by Blair Chapman and Cr Cherie Rutherford.

"Of course at the moment we have fenced off the chimpanzee enclosure to give the troop time to bond and get used to the new member of the family," she said.

"Our little boy has started feeding, (mother) Holly is taking really good care of him."

More details on the naming of the chimpanzee will be revealed in the coming weeks.