‘Lifting a profile of others … who don’t have a voice’

Karen Jones wants to change the culture within the arts sector.

IN 2002, Karen Jones' life changed forever when she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

Having a profound effect on her life for the next 10 to 15 years that would follow, she eased herself out of work to study full-time.

The Yeppoon resident, 58, took on a Diploma of Visual Arts at the Rockhampton TAFE College between 2006 and 2009 where she predominantly practised painting.

"The course gave me more options and ideas, I did printmaking and screen printing," she said.

Once she completed her diploma, she found herself trying to get into full-time work.

However, with her condition, it proved to be difficult.

So she dedicated her life to painting and community art. Karen's passion for community art works hand-in-hand with her aim to boost inclusivity within the arts for those who life with a disability.

"It's about lifting a profile of others. I've just come back from Mackay where I've been part of a collaborative ­exhibition that celebrated International Day of Disability which was on Tuesday," she said.

"I'm interested in (helping those) who don't always have a voice, trying to get their art into public areas more often so it becomes an acceptable part of the general art community," she said.

"Art resides in all of us, and it doesn't have to be the high-end of town." She created ARTsynergy to support, connect and empower artists who live with a disability, and will be the guest speaker at the This is Me art exhibition during the Rockhampton CBD Christmas Fair on Saturday night. From 6pm to 7pm, Karen will address the crowd surrounded by art works created by people with a disability. Also, dozens of people have contributed their work, from professional artists to primary school students so expect to be pleasantly surprised. Check out the diverse mix of art during the exhibition's opening night on Saturday from 6pm at InspirexArt on East St in Rockhampton.

This is Me will be shown at the venue daily from 10am to 5pm between Tuesday, December 10 and Friday, December 13.