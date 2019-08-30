'It's about understanding' Rehab's second community forum

NEW MEETING: Kay and Terry Donoghue have created a second community forum after going to the first rehab facility community forum with hope and left disappointed

YEPPOON grandmother Kay Donoghue hasn't been able to look at people the same since her loved one became addicted to drugs - she can spot a user as soon as she lays eyes on them.

Drugs consumed her world when her grandchild began using, the substance tore her family apart and Mrs Donoghue has been submerged in the cause since.

She watched her grandchild try to detox, she picked them off the floor and drove them to the hospital when they struggled throughout the night but with no services to help she watched her grandchild start using again and again.

Feeling as if there was nowhere else to turn, the 77-year-old joined ICESUP group members, who are victims of substance use, to get a residential rehabilitation centre in Rockhampton.

When the rehab centre was announced she had hope there could be families who never have to go through what she did thanks to rehabilitation, but that hope has become more and more overshadowed by "misconceptions”.

"All of a sudden rehab has become politicised,” Mrs Donoghue said.

After sitting in the crowd at the Rockhampton Residential Rehabilitation Community Consultation silent and "horrified” by the crowds reaction, she's decided to organise her own meeting as part of Substance Addiction Fresh Future community group who are calling for the construction of the rehab centre to start.

The meeting is an attempt to give a voice to those who didn't have the chance at the first community consultation and to also hear more from the experts.

"It's about understanding what will actually happen in the rehab,” Mrs Donoghue said.

"It's where people can ask a question and it's listened to and answered.”

The meeting will be hosted by Queensland Network of Alcohol and Other drug Agencies senior policy and engagement manager Sue Pope - the group is an independent organisation committed to supporting member agencies to deliver high quality services to individuals, families, and communities affected by substance use.

The purpose of the meeting is to "counter the negative publicity” and to start the next process.

Mrs Donoghue invited people on both sides of the argument to attend the meeting, which would not be politicised.

She said politicians will not be heard from at the meeting, conversations would be between residents and the experts.

The meeting will be held on Monday, September 2, at St Theresa's Community Hall Bolsover St from 6pm.