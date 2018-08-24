It's affordable, convenient and has services aplenty

AFFORDABLE, convenient and with everything right on your doorstep, Berserker is one of Rockhampton's most popular suburbs.

Berserker is named after the Berserker Range, which was named after the Norwegian hero, Baresark, who fought without armour in the Norwegian sagas.

Positioned on the northern side of the Fitzroy River with views looking outward towards the Ranges, Berserker is commonly known as the central hub of this part of Rockhampton.

Berserker is the gem that's shone bright since the 1800s and truly gives Rockhampton the depth and meaning of our town.

Berserker is almost like its own little northside hub, because of its accessibility and easy access to both highway bridges, taking you either west or south.

The inland highways are also just minutes away and will have your feet in the sand within 30 minutes.

The major developments to the suburb happened strongly in the post-war years.

About 7000 people live in Berserker, locally known as Berserkens.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate agent Doug Webber said a recent sale price of $365,500 for a new three-bedroom, two-bathrooom home reflected good rental returns.

"Berserker has always been a very solid suburb,” Mr Webber said.

"Rental returns are good and it's affordable.

"Being an older suburb, the trees are more mature and gardens well-established.

"But convenience and affordability are the key things. It's just a handy spot with good schools both private and public, close to shopping centres, doctors and central to both old and new bridges.”

Berserker suits investors, older couples and people who need the convenience of low blocks and being close to everything.

Berserker State School and St Mary's Catholic school are both popular primary schools that continue to provide children with the highest level of learning.

Berserker provides strong educational resources in both private and public education and convenient lifestyle is provided, with all schools being minutes from the majority of residential homes.

CQUniversity is an easy bus ride away or 5-10 minutes by car.

Alternatively, the council offers public transport on all major routes.

Local shopping is a cinch, with the Northside Plaza located centrally within Berserker on Musgrave St, as is Rockhampton Stockland, one of the largest shopping centres in regional Queensland.

There are many other local favourite boutique shops, restaurants and service businesses along Musgrave St, the main road through North Rockhampton.

Some of these businesses have been well- established for years and have provided excellent community support.

Local stores such as popular butcher Peter Boodles, Flawless Beauty, Mitre 10 and one of Rockhampton's oldest and most revered Chinese restaurants, Ocean City, are just some of the favourites.

Pockets within the Berserker area are commercially-zoned and with local doctors, newsagents and chemists, everything is right at your fingertips.

Berserker is without a doubt a high-trend suburb for renters. If you are an investor, then Berserker should be on your radar as its affordability, central location and close amenities are a massive drawcard for all prospective tenants.

The character of housing tends to lean towards the charming gable and Queenslander homes, which are popular with families and couples.

Berserker is also popular with first-time tenants looking to enter the rental market and begin their rental journey.

Three-bedroom homes seem to be the most popular, with reports indicating the average rental price is $250 per week.

Properties that are well-presented and pet-friendly are a must if seeking a strong rental return.

With a median sale price of circa $200,000, Berserker is the perfect place to start your homeowner dreams or grow your investment portfolio.

It is conveniently located in the heart of North Rockhampton, with public and private schools, a wide array of shopping along with sports clubs, pubs, taverns and sporting grounds.

There is such a broad depth of choice in Berserker, this suburb is certainly one of Rockhampton's best.

Berserker is a hub of activity and provides every type of trade and shop.

Property sales are consistent and the median price is affordable.

Berserker screams to investors, with competitive housing prices being strong value for money.

The volume of sales is starting to increase as more first-time buyers and investors become aware of the opportunity to purchase at affordable prices.

Anyone looking to invest within this suburb will watch returns grow in the near future.

If your weekends are spent with the family running around sporting events, then you won't be disappointed.

You won't need to go far, with the local cricket association and touch football grounds positioned within walking distance.

There are multiple parks and playgrounds within the Berserker region, ensuring the young family is entertained.

You won't be disappointed.