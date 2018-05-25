It's all about 'those moments no one else sees'

A photo Carissa shared of coloured smoke with Bride Mekhalia and Groom Nathan Cook at their wedding on a private estate in the hinterlands of Yeppoon.

A photo Carissa shared of coloured smoke with Bride Mekhalia and Groom Nathan Cook at their wedding on a private estate in the hinterlands of Yeppoon. Capture the Moment Photography

FOR the fourth time in a row, Rockhampton photographer Carissa Cross has placed highly in the prestigious Australian Bridal Industry Academy Awards for Wedding Photography.

Earlier this week, the winners were announced at a gala dinner in Brisbane. Capture the Moment Photography was awarded second place by 0.01 of a point.

Ms Cross's business had 99.97 points while the winner, Everfast Studios, a Brisbane photographer, had 99.98.

But it's not the first time Ms Cross has featured in the top placings.

In 2015 she entered the awards for the first time and came third. In 2016 she won and last year she came seventh.

The awards are not based on entries submitted by Ms Cross but her clients.

There are 30 plus categories in the ABIA awards and finalists and winners are decided solely based on ratings provided by past bridal couples.

Holly and Owen at their country wedding. Capture the Moment Photography

"Every time I finish with a client, I register them with ABIA and they fill out a survey,” Ms Cross said.

"I look at the quality of service, attitude of staff, value for money, my photography.”

The ABIA Awards program receive more than 25,000 nominations and the results are calculated over a 12-month period, ranking the vendors in their respective categories.

"It's just incredible. It's great for recognition of your work and where you at with how you serve your customers,” Ms Cross said.

"It's one thing having a beautiful photograph but it's another thing to run a business and how you look after your bridal couples.”

Nathan and Mekhalia - the first dance surrounded by love. Capture the Moment Photography

Getting to know one another on a personal level is imperative when working with bridal couples Ms Cross said.

"Just developing a relationship with them from the moment you meet them,” she said.

"Once you build a relationship with them it all flows naturally because you trust them and they just trust me.”

A key to building the rapport is through holding meetings.

"Having an engagement shoot, we get to know each other more, all the awkwardness falls away,” Ms Cross said.

"They know what to do, they know me, I know them.”

Carissa Cross with her 2016 award. Chris Ison ROK130317cphotog1

And being open to all communication.

"Keeping in contact, letting them know they can call me, text me any time. I am there for them,” Ms Cross said.

"Helping them with their vision, helping choose a venue that will suit their style.”

Ms Cross branched out starting her photography business in 2011 and from there she has been through plenty of trial and error.

"From each wedding to another wedding, each wedding is different,” she said.

"You learn yourself along the way on what you can do best.”

Ms Cross captured beautiful bride Mekhalia. Capture the Moment Photography

Ms Cross described her photography styles as "natural, organic and soulful”.

"I just want to capture those intimate close moments where it's as if I am not there,” she said.

"A part of it comes from me from putting the bride and groom in a position that comes from them.”

Coming from a background of working in finance for the Rockhampton Regional Council and then accounting for her husband's business, photography was a step in a different direction for Ms Cross.

"I just got to the point where I needed to do something for me,” she said.

And it has worked out perfectly.

"The main thing is just capturing those in-between moments, those giggles, the brush of the hair,” she said.

"Those moments no one else sees.

"Using the light, right on sunset, you can get some crazy beautiful images.

"I just love them.

"I am known for screaming behind my camera.

"I go crazy.”

Ms Cross has had the joy of travelling all over the state for her job.

"I have gone up to Palm Cove in Northern Queensland near Port Douglas,” she said.

"I have done out west, Herron Island, a Greek wedding in Brisbane, Maleny hinterland, Gympie.”

With each one as beautiful as the other, Ms Cross can't choose a favourite.

"Every time I do a country wedding I love a country wedding, and then I go to a beach wedding and I fall love with it,” she said.

"I have really fallen in love with Yeppoon with the back hinterland, I have fallen in love with the beach again.”

Finally a moment to themselves. Capture the Moment Photography

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin from Mt Hotham in the Victorian Alps, Ms Cross has spent some time away this week expanding her skills.

"I have done a workshop up in the snow hills, rugged mountains, with the beautiful fog,” she said.

This experience has amplified her desire to push her business into a wider direction.

"I really want to get into the elopements side of things, broaden a couple of trips somewhere,” she said.

"More adventure side of things where I can trek up a mountain with the bride and groom for an elopement.

"Even a snowy wedding would be a dream.”

She would also like to do more lifestyle shoots.

"I am heavily involved with boudoir and intimate couple sessions. I have only done a couple of that,” she said.

But the growth and exciting new ventures is in part thanks to her clients Ms Crdoss said.

"My bridal couples, if it wasn't for them I wouldn't have got that award,” she said.

"It's really nice to get that feedback.

"It means I am on the right track.

"Not only do they love my photography, they like my work.”