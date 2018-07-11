It's all happening in mobile ways

Cr Hutton and Cr Eastwood and Community Development and Engagement Officer Laurie Rainbird with the new Mobile Community Trailer.

LIVINGSTONE Council is excited to introduce a new addition in community engagement for Livingstone Shire, in the form of a new Mobile Community Trailer.

The dynamic and multi-purpose trailer is aimed at providing improved engagement to remote areas throughout our region, in particular, youth-focused initiatives.

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said the trailer, which is equipped with gaming consoles, a speaker system and a film screen, was brought to the table for consideration in 2015/16.

"The mobile trailer will enable Council to provide youth engagement services in partnership with other service providers outside of Yeppoon, as well as providing a platform for events and entertainment locally,” Cr Hutton said.

"We as a Council believe that young people should have access to programmes, activities, and supports that enable them to develop into the people they want to become, and this trailer is a great opportunity to harness that interaction with our local youth.

"The community will be invited to take a closer look at the trailer at an upcoming community meeting to be held on July 31 as well as a range of opportunities to enjoy its features at Council and community events throughout the year.”

With bright and bold signage featuring the snazzy 'Seagull Stanley', Arts and Youth Councillor Pat Eastwood said this artwork will prominently identify the trailer to be a Livingstone Shire asset that reflects the diversity and attractiveness of our region.

"The catchphrase It's all happening! is energetic and invites the audience to take a closer look and approach the trailer to find out about upcoming events and Council services,” Cr Eastwood said.

"This is a fantastic initiative to improve Livingstone Shire Council's engagement with our region's youth across locations within the Shire, as well as the broader community.”