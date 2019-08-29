'It's all or nothing, boys': Bluebirds coach

TOUGH TASK: Bluebirds United midfielder Blake Penfold will have a key role in shutting down Clinton's forward momentum in Saturday's semi-final.

FOOTBALL: There are no second chances.

That's the motivation for Bluebirds United as they prepare for their CQ Premier League knock-out semi-final on Saturday.

Bluebirds will take on reigning champions Clinton in Gladstone, the victor keeping their titles hopes alive.

Minor premiers Capricorn Coast tackle Frenchville in the major semi, with the winner advancing to the September 14 grand final.

Bluebirds coach Gary Skinner knows Clinton at home will be a tough prospect but he knows his players are up for the challenge.

"Clinton are one of the teams that have found form at the back end of the season and they're going to be hard to stop but we're confident we can give it a good shake,” he said.

"We know we've got to give the best performance of our season on Saturday night.

"If we can all do the right thing and execute our plan then it's anyone's game.”

Bluebirds will be without talented attacker Yianni Kondilis, who was given a red card in the team's 2-1 loss to Clinton last Saturday in the last game of the regular season.

Skinner said that would mean a "slight reshuffle” as he looked to finalise his squad by tonight.

Bluebirds United striker Liam Mclean will be keen to get his name on the score sheet on Saturday night. Jann Houley

Bluebirds and Clinton have met three times this season; Clinton have won twice and the third game was a 1-all draw.

Skinner said the key on Saturday would be limiting Clinton's service to their front men.

That assignment would fall to Bluebirds' talented young midfield of Brock Duffy, Blake Penfold and Sam Skinner.

"If we're tight at the back and our midfield can get control of the ball then we're in with a shot,” Skinner said.

Bluebirds skipper Sean Jasperson and striker Liam Mclean would also have big roles to play.

Skinner said his players had trained well this week and were ready to go.

"My final message will be it's all or nothing, boys. There's no second chances.

"You've got to put it all on the line and give it your very best.”

CQ PREMIER LEAGUE SEMIS