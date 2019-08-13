ART OF WRESTLING: Dallas Barnham (a.k.a Dante Rage) says he never thought he'd have the opportunity to perform wrestling in Rockhampton.

THE man, the myth, Dante Rage, arose in January when he first stepped into a wrestling seminar led by industry legend, Australian Wolf.

Now he's joined a group of entertaining performers who've given their all for crowds at the Rocky Sports Club.

Let's wind the clock back some 23 years when a young boy's dream was sparked.

Dallas Barnham (a.k.a Dante Rage) stares down his competition. One More Photography

The Rockhampton competitor otherwise known as Dallas Barnham, 28, was five years old when his grandfather first turned on his television with the young fella by his side to watch wrestling matches together.

Dante's sporting past as a young man prepared him for the physical challenges of wrestling that would await him.

Having played rugby league and other contact sports, he found taking on the sport this year to be like a duck to water.

"It's something I never thought I'd get to do in Rocky,” he said.

Dallas Barnham (a.k.a Dante Rage) with two of his supporters. Contributed

In his eyes, it's all about having a go instead of the end result once the bell has rung.

"It's an escape for me to get into another character, to get people hyped up,” he said.

Only this year, wrestling hit the mainstream in the Central Queensland region, and it's become Dante's mission to open minds on the sport.

Dallas Barnham (a.k.a Dante Rage) makes this move seem so easy. One More Photography

"It's starting to grow, to see what happens in local venues, it opens their minds and we get the crowd involved,” he said.

Earlier this month, a crowd of about 150 people flocked to the Rocky Sports Club to see all the action, which included wrestling talent from performers based in Townsville, Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

In his match against Ultra Love Jet Steele, Dante took out the opponent.

Dallas Barnham (a.k.a Dante Rage) takes on his opponent. One More Photography

"It was a fun match to break up seriousness surrounding the event,” he said.

Now local competitors look forward to the next Rockhampton event, No Limits, to be held on October 12 at the Rocky Sports Club.

Tickets will cost $10.

Keep an eye out on the Central Queensland Wrestling Alliance Facebook page for all the latest updates.