27°
News

'It's an insult' as Rocky's bid for national sports team shot down

Michelle Gately
| 23rd May 2017 11:19 AM
Basketball fans crowd around Rockhampton Cyclones player Nicole Michael. The city would loved to have been able to back its own national team as well.
Basketball fans crowd around Rockhampton Cyclones player Nicole Michael. The city would loved to have been able to back its own national team as well. Allan Reinikka ROK290815acyclone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON won't feature on the national sporting stage, with the bid for a local team to join the Women's National Basketball League rejected.

It was an outcome which shocked and angered councillors, with Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow describing the move to look for more teams in metropolitan areas as discrimination.

An email from Basketball Australia was tabled in this morning's full council meeting, outlining the organisation's decision not to proceed with the Rockhampton Ravens bid.

The bid was a joint venture between council, CQUniversity and Rockhampton Basketball.

The email states the organisation feels there is only room for a maximum of 10 teams.

"The WNBL Committee considered our current representation of regionally based teams and what the addition of another regional team would mean to our overall mix (i.e. regional and metropolitan) and the opportunity cost in terms of presence and reach in larger population centres," the email read.

"The consideration took into account such factors as best mix for media coverage nationally, national sponsors, broadcast, internationally based players etc.

"Unfortunately the conclusion was (is) that Rockhampton does not represent a fit for the growth strategy."

Council had previously agreed to consider sponsorship of up to $100,000 a year for five years for the Rockhampton Ravens to enter the competition.

The mood in the council chambers was one of frustration, as Cr Strelow said it was a clear case of regions being neglected.

She said the fact that so much praise was heaped on the submission, yet the bid was rejected, was "an incredible indictment" on basketball.

While Cr Strelow said council had already made clear they would not be continuing to make bids for years on end, they were keen to see some sort of national team - even if it meant converting to AFL.

"Rockhampton is keen for a national sporting team," she said.

"I am very keen to have a team we can get behind."

Cr Strelow said Rockhampton would spend more money than most councils in a bid to encourage sport in the region, "yet we are constantly denied the chance to have our own team playing at a national level".

Councillor Cherie Rutherford described it as a "sad state of affairs" and said it was indicative of a wider move away from grassroots sporting clubs in all sports.

"This is exactly what's wrong with sport in Australia at the moment," she said.

"This is the attitude and it's not just basketball."

Councillor Ellen Smith said it was "an insult to regional areas", especially given the sporting glory of athletes from the regions at state, national, and international events.

The Morning Bulletin has approached Basketball Australia for comment.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  basketball basketball australia rockhampton council rockhampton ravens rockhampton regional council wnbl

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Rocky mayor 'gutted' by Adani royalties roadblock

Rocky mayor 'gutted' by Adani royalties roadblock

Rockhampton was expected to see up to 1500 jobs as a FIFO hub, but the mega mine project has stalled.

Yeppoon woman dies after horror motorbike crash

HORROR CRASH: A woman is critical after a serious crash on Yeppoon Rd. Photo courtesy of 7 New Central Queensland.

Family and friends in mourning as coast woman loses battle

Bikie killer sentenced for bashing child sex offender

Shane Michael Oulds, faced Rockhampton District Court charged with grievous bodily harm over an assault at the Capricornia Correctional Centre last year.

In a vigilante move, this murderer committed a 'violent attack'

Landry: No airport levee, no South Rockhampton levee

CONSULTATIONS: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry in discussion with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

MP Landry has five conditions before levee gets built.

Local Partners

More excitement on the way for bouncing business

In a leap of faith Blake Peter's move to Rockhampton last year to set up the trampoline facility Flip Out has paid off with expansion plans already under way

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Little CQ boy rushed to hospital after electric shock

CRASH: A 5-year-old girl and a man are trapped after a car rolled on Yeppoon Rd.

LITTLE CQ boy suffers shock after placing extension in power socket.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash a country treat

GREAT WEEKEND EVENT: Keith Jamieson at the Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash.

Country music festival to feature Jeff Brown

Revving up for Classics next weekend

Classics by the Coast, Bell Park, Emu Park

Engines set to roar at Emu Park family day out next weekend

19 dead, 50 injured in Ariana Grande 'terror attack'

NINETEEN people have been killed and at least 50 people have been injured following a terror attack in Manchester

Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

REBEL Wilson's career destroyed by grubby campaign, court hears.

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

Johnny’s outraged over claims he has a cracked boner.

She gulps. Her face says it all.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

Celebrity sex tapes: Where does all that money go?

Basically, did Paris and Kim earn fortunes from their videos?

Cher, 71, and Celine Dion wow world at Billboard Awards

“I’m 71 yesterday and I can do a five-minute plank, OK.”

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

$10,000 Price Reduction - Pacific Gold!

11 Coleman Crescent, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This magnificent home offers modern family living in a prestigious neighbourhood. Sprawling over 3 levels and boasting stunning Ocean Views, high ceilings and an...

WELCOME TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE GETAWAY. $289,000 neg.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $289,000

This private home has so much to offer. Private back yard with a sparkling Inground Pool. Huge covered Entertainment & Party Area. Landscaped Gardens. Shipping...

Duplex - Renovated and Position Perfect

1 and 2/113 Menzies Street, Park Avenue 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

Conveniently located, renovated interiors and a great rental return! Interested? Read on. Close to schools and shops this 2 x 2 bedroom duplex is perfect for the...

Sensational Refurbished Gable Style Home PLUS Shed On 890m2 In Wandal Heights - $449,000

2 Livermore Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $449,000

What a stunning Refurbished 2 storey Gable Style Home - bedrooms upstairs and living downstairs - located in a Prime Location in Wandal Heights on 890m2- in...

OUTSTANDING LOW SET INDEPENDENT UNIT

26/100 Victoria Place, Berserker 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $210,000

This PERFECT property is set up for COMFORT and SAFTEY for any generation - With great SECURITY and LOW body corporate of around $40/wk - Nearly 100m2 of...

CHARACTER HOME REBORN!

5 Henderson Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 3 $267,000

A BEAUTIFUL lifestyle behind the 6 FOOT picket fence. If you like your own PRIVACY & SPACE this 1,113m2 will ATTRACT YOU! - LOVINGLY renovated with not a lot to...

5 BEDROOMS. 2 Bathrooms. 6 CAR SPACES. 3 BAY SHED.

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 11 $685,000

OWN YOUR CASTLE ON THE HILL. $685,000 Opulent, Extravagant, Grand, Palatial, Luxuriant. Abundance of Space and Quality with Breath Taking Unrestricted Mountainous...

Quality Acre… Must Sell!!!

22 Hitching Rail Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land This quality block in the Tanby Height Estate will be sold on ... $159,000

This quality block in the Tanby Height Estate will be sold on or before Auction. With a great elevated position to build your dream home and shed and look towards...

Magnificent Family Home!

23 Rosewood Street, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 4 $549,000

You must view this property to see why it is such great value, positioned on a large (869m2) corner block with approximately 310m2 under roof. • Four spacious...

Packed with Potential!

897 Tanby Road, Tanby 4703

3 1 4 AUCTION

Auction Location: On-Site. 10 glorious acres in Tanby situated just 10 minutes from town! Large Queenslander in need of renovations surrounded by a variety of...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!