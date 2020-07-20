FULL SWING: Daryl Myles was a member of the Rockhampton team that won Division 1 in the Keppel Zone men’s pennants final at the weekend. Picture: Jann Houley

GOLF: Honours have been shared in the final of the inaugural Keppel Zone men’s pennants.

Rockhampton and Yeppoon faced off on the fairways of the Rockhampton Golf Course in perfect playing conditions on Sunday.

Rockhampton took the honours in Division 1, winning five matches to two, while the result was reversed in Division 2, Yeppoon claiming victory four matches to three.

The Division 1 victory capped a remarkable couple of weekends for team captain Tim McMaster who last weekend shot a 66, the best score by an amateur on the Rockhampton course, on his way to winning back-to-back club championships.

He was in good form again on Sunday, leading from the front to beat Aaron Lacey two and one.

Rockhampton's victorious Division 1 team (from left) Tim McMaster, Richie Pershouse, Jake Crear, Damien Ling, Rowan Coombes, Greg Black and Daryl Myles.

Rockhampton’s other Division 1 winners were Jake Crear, Rowan Coombes, Daryl Miles and the ever-consistent Richie Pershouse, who claimed victory in all five of the matches he played in the interclub competition.

Yeppoon’s winners were captain Trevor Tougher and young gun Isaak Jensen.

McMaster said Sunday’s final was something he had been looking forward to since COVID-19 forced its postponement from March.

He had loved his first foray into pennants and getting the win was the icing on the cake.

Yeppoon's Division 2 team (from left) Elvis Miller, Michael Drayton, Jim Wilson, Harold Buchholz, Kyle Arstall, Wes Swaffield and Dave Battilanna.

“It’s awesome, I think that’s the only word to explain it,” McMaster said.

“This is a big deal to us; it’s something we want to continue to build on and, being the first one, it was always a goal to win it.

“Every match today was a tight one. It shows we have a lot of talent in our region and next year’s going to be bigger and better.”

Emu Park also played in the inaugural event and North Rockhampton is set to join the next pennants competition, which starts in November.

There are also plans to increase the number of men’s divisions and to add a women’s division.