'It's awesome': Rocky fan's reaction to royal engagement

MOUNT Morgan's Denice Bosomworth is a fan of the royal family who has watched from half a world away the events that have shaped Buckingham Palace for more than 50 years.

While Denice was a little too young to recall Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Rockhampton in 1954, she has been an avid spectator as each chapter of the royal story has unfolded.

Today, she is among the many excited by Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle.

"I've always had a soft spot for Harry so I think it's wonderful that he has found someone that really suits him," she said.

"I think they have started on a really good note and both families are excited for them so I think it's an awesome time for them.

"They both said this morning on national television, they sort of didn't know much about each other so what Meghan said she learnt about Harry is what he had told her himself and the same for Meghan."

Denice is a fan of Harry, his older brother William and their mother Diana.

She said her favourite royal moments involved Princess Diana, whether if it was her wedding, fashion or fighting for important causes.

"These boys, William and Harry, they have got a great lot to look up to with Diana and they take her with them which is lovely," she said.

Denice said the royal family had changed a lot over time, which had kept them relevant.

"Years ago when King Edward married Mrs Simpson, she was a divorced American, he had to abdicate to marry her," she said.

"Then we come to Harry and Meghan, she is divorced and she's an American and everything is fine.

"I think they have moved with the times, they may have felt they had to, but I think that makes them relevant today."