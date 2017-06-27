26°
IT'S BACK: The Heritage Hotel's mega re-opening

Melanie Plane
| 27th Jun 2017 3:06 PM
OPEN TODAY: The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton
OPEN TODAY: The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton Chris Ison ROK270617cheritage5

THE HERITAGE Hotel isn't just a pub or club, it's a venue with a rich history where everyone can feel at home.

After being closed for more than two years, the iconic Rockhampton venue will re-open its doors to the public tomorrow with new managers Mat and Liz Matheson at the helm.

For more than a year, Mat and Liz have worked to transform the venue into an inviting space with something for absolutely everyone.

Mat and Liz said a huge part of bringing the venue back to life will be the reintroduction of Sunday Sessions in the open air beer garden on the second level.

"The Ultimate Sunday Session in a few weeks time in the beer garden is something we hope people will respond to,” the couple said.

"Once they get upstairs and see that space and understand what it is...it is very unique. The Sunday Sessions will be very food orientated. Food and entertainment is what we are going for and we are hoping to cater to all generations.

"We will have entertainment on Sunday afternoons as well.”

Matt and Liz Matheson at the newly renovated Heritage Hotel.
Matt and Liz Matheson at the newly renovated Heritage Hotel. Chris Ison ROK270617cheritage1

While the Sunday Sessions are a key aspect of the revitalised venue, it's the new New Orleans inspired menu that has Mat and Liz really excited.

"We are not a la carte but we are more than just a pub. I think people will be pleasantly surprised with the meal offerings we have, the signature dishes and New Orleans flavours and everything else is going to be very good to people's palates,” Mat said.

"Our Jambalaya, which is a rice dish with Chorizo is absolutely beautiful. I think that is going to be our famous dish.

"We have some crocodile on the menu, southern style buffalo wings, slow cooked brisket sliders and ribs. We also still have traditional pub meals.”

Inside the newly renovated Heritage Hotel
Inside the newly renovated Heritage Hotel Chris Ison ROK270617cheritage2

Overall, Mat and Liz hope the Heritage will become the ultimate place to relax and socialise in Rocky.

"We're not a nightclub, we want to stay as a social venue. It's about people engaging, having a drink and socialising in a comfortable environment,” Mat said.

"We will have live music every Wednesday night as well as Fridays and Saturdays. Trivia on Tuesdays is also about to start up in the next week or two.

"We have a couple of artists lined up for down here in the public bar and some new resident DJs upstairs. We also have a designated pokies area as well as function rooms. There should be something for everyone.”

Inside the newly renovated Heritage Hotel
Inside the newly renovated Heritage Hotel Chris Ison ROK270617cheritage3

But it doesn't end there. Mat and Liz also revealed plans to host at least four street festivals every year in a bid to revitalise Rocky's social scene

"We want to stimulate the CBD again and get people down here early so they can watch the tennis, have a beer and a meal. And not just on the weekend, during the week as well. It's about getting 300 people in the CBD at 7pm instead of 11pm,” Mat said.

With about 40 staff preparing to welcome the masses today, Mat and Liz said they were expecting a huge response from the community.

"There is a lot of expectation so we'd love for people to be a little bit forgiving and give us an opportunity to get up and going again. It is a venue that has been closed for so long, to relaunch it and get everything firing again is a big task,” the pair said.

The Heritage Hotel will open at 11am with meals from 11.30am through to 9pm seven days a week. With a license to trade until 3am, the venue will remain open until late.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  heritage hotel rockhampton rockhampton cbd rockhampton pub rockhampton restaurant rockhampton venues

