'It's building to something': CQ man's storm glass goes off

A MYSTERIOUS weather prediction tool dating back centuries is still hinting Central Queensland could be in for something big.

The crystals in the storm glass, used by explorers in the 1800s, are growing denser by the day.

Emu Park photographer and retired television cameraman and reporter Glenn Adamus bought the device for $20 30 years ago.

Last Saturday, The Morning Bulletin ran a story where Glenn explained he had only ever seen the crystals fully condense across the whole glass during a big wet depression in Darwin many years ago.

"I haven't seen it get to that big in this part of the world but it is building up to something," he said.

"It's indicating something big is coming, there is rain coming, there is no doubt about that.

"The event up north indicates it is coming."

While Glenn doesn't want to go "freaking people out" and saying there is a cyclone coming, he says it will be "good rain."

"I think it will be prevalent for three to four weeks," he said.

Glenn thinks the intense interest in the storm glass story is because "it is an old science that not many people understand".

"It's still going off on my social media," he said.

"A lot of people love it; it may be because it is so simple, there is no moving parts."

Technology has just advanced so much that people like getting back to the roots of basic science, Glenn said.

From Glenn's understanding, he is the owner of one of three storm glasses in Australia.

"There is one in the Darwin Maritime Museum, I know a bloke in Sydney that has one and that's the only ones I know," he said.

"It would be worth a few bob.

"A few people have offered me money, a few grand here and there for it, but I will never sell it.

"I will hand it down to one of my nieces, it will be a family heirloom."

THE STORM GLASS:

The storm glass or chemical weather glass was an instrument used by mariners as a method for predicting weather. It consisted of a special liquid, which is unknown to this day what it is, placed inside a sealed transparent glass. The state of crystallisation within the liquid relates to weather changes. The inventor is unknown but the device became popular in the 1860s after being promoted by Admiral Robert FitzRoy who used it on his voyage through the coasts of South America with Charles Darwin in 1831.

