'It's crazy intense': Woman flees Cyclone Debbie to Rocky

28th Mar 2017 1:44 PM Updated: 3:01 PM
Scotswoman Becky Hamlyn and her brother are staying in Rockhampton after leaving Mackay due to Cyclone Debbie.
Scotswoman Becky Hamlyn and her brother are staying in Rockhampton after leaving Mackay due to Cyclone Debbie.

BECKY Hamlyn is used to the extreme weather conditions of Scotland.

But even she has been blown away by Cyclone Debbie.

READ: '200 people' evacuated to Rockhampton as Cyclone Debbie hits.

The Scotswoman and her brother are currently backpacking their way around Australia.

Yesterday, they had to change plans as Cyclone Debbie bore down on the Mackay and Whitsunday regions.

"We were a little further up and we stopped in Mackay," Becky said.

"We went to the beach to see the place. We've never seen a cyclone before, it was crazy intense. You could see it coming in.

 

Scotswoman Becky Hamlyn's car got its window smashed by debris near a Mackay beach.
Scotswoman Becky Hamlyn's car got its window smashed by debris near a Mackay beach.

"The sand was literally burning our legs, it was absolutely mental."

She said when they got back to the car, a rear window, which had been left down a little, had been hit and was cracking.

"We had to drive to Rocky, holding the window to make sure it didn't smash in," Becky said.

"We got here about 4.30pm."

She said there were plenty of vehicles on the Bruce Hwy, heading south.

"We were going to sleep in the car, but (because of the window) we had to find a bed," Becky said.

"We phoned here (the backpacker place at Berserker) and they said 'come on'."

She said she'd not experienced any weather as intense as this.

"Coming from Scotland I've not seen anything like this before...it's absolutely crazy. It's hard because the media can overhype a lot of things, but it's not until you actually experience it."

She said everyone in the backpacker hostel was tracking the cyclone and following the Bureau of Meteorolgy website for updates.

The pair are heading south having come from Alice Springs, through to Port Douglas and down the coast.

They are in Australia for as "long as their money lasts".

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclonedebbie rockhampton backpackers wild weather

