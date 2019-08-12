'It's daunting' Manager speaks out about tomahawk robbery

WITHIN seconds of hearing about the armed robbery, Foodworks manager Leaonie Horstman was in her car driving towards the scene of the crime.

Miss Horstman, who has managed the Koongal shop for at least three years, has never had to deal with an armed robbery but she reacted immediately concerned for the safety of her staff.

At the scene of the crime was a 14-year-old school girl and a 20-year-old man.

"It's a bit distressing especially for the staff,” Miss Horstman said.

CCTV footage shows the offender entering the North Rockhampton store at about 7pm and immediately approaching the male staff member with an axe in hand.

"It's daunting,” she said.

The staff member walked to the cash registers with the offender who monitored him every move from the other side of the counter.

Miss Horstman said the offender wasn't aggressive but staff stuck to their training by obeying his instructions.

"He just wanted money and some smokes,” she said.

"All my staff have been told to give people what they ask for.”

The offender got away with about $2,000 and five packets of cigarettes.

The incident was disappointing but unavoidable for Miss Horstman.

"We do have security but how can you stop someone from holding up your shop,” Miss Horstman said.

"There's no use fighting them you only got hurt.”

While no people were injured in the robbery, the incident will replay in the minds of their late night employees who are just trying to do their job.

Police are searching for a Caucasian man in appearance with light blue eyes and tanned skin. He was wearing jeans, a black shirt with writing on it and a red bandana.

