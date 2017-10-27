LIVE BLOG: Ousted Malcolm Roberts to run in QLD election

UPDATE: FIVE federal MPs including Barnaby Joyce have lost their seats for being dual citizens throwing Australian politics into unprecedented chaos.

The landmark High Court ruling today is also a major blow to Malcolm Turnbull, who has now lost his one-seat majority in Parliament.

Only indpendent Senator Nick Xenophon and Nationals senator Matt Canavan have kept their seats after the High Court handed down its ruling on the "citizenship seven" today.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce will now face the fight of his political career to regain the seat of New England.

A by-election for the seat is expected to be called immediately.

The earliest the election can be held is December 2, which will leave the Prime Minister without a majority in the lower house for one sitting week in November.

UPDATE: Barnaby Joyce has been ruled ineligible, forcing a by-election in New England.

Senator Matt Canavan has been cleared.

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts has been deemed ineligible.

Nationals leader Senator Fiona Nash, Greens Senator Scott Ludlum, and Greens Senator Larissa Waters have all been deemed ineligible.

Senator Nick Xenaphon has been cleared by the court.

‘Citizenship seven’ face their fates: Who stays, who goes and what impact will the High Court decision have on the already besieged government? Follow all the developments.

EARLIER: ALL eyes on are on the High Court as it prepares to deliver its verdict on the so-called 'citizenship seven'.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is the highest profile politician snared by Section 44 of the Constitution, which bans foreign nationals from election.

He and six Senators - deputy Nationals leader Fiona Nash, former Nationals minister Matt Canavan, One Nation's Malcolm Roberts, South Australian independent Nick Xenophon and former Greens senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters - will learn their eligibility to sit.

The looming decision comes after another tumultuous day, with the Australian Federal Police launching an investigation into the Michaelia Cash scandal.

Follow our live blog for rolling updates throughout the day.

Live Blog