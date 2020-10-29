‘It’s disgusting’: Outrage over illegally dumped rubbish

Moranbah community outraged over illegally dumped rubbish along a track at the outskirts of town, less than three kilometres from the mining town's resource recovery centre.

Moranbah community outraged over illegally dumped rubbish along a track at the outskirts of town, less than three kilometres from the mining town's resource recovery centre.

A MORANBAH resident is fed up with rubbish being illegally dumped at a public area, commonly used for walking dogs and bike riding on the outskirts of town.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has lived in the mining community for about eight years and regularly walks his dog along a dirt track at the end of Sarchedon Dr.

While he said there had always been “old rubbish” there, a lot of new items have been dumped in the past few months.

“It’s just disgusting. It’s council land which everyone uses, a lot of people on motorbikes and a lot of it is just dumped in the middle of the tracks,” he said.

“It’s just becoming more regular. Over the last 12 months there’s continually new stuff being dumped, a bit disturbing when the dump is right there.”

The site being referred to is located about 3km from Moranbah’s tip which offers free dumping for permanent residents of the Isaac region.

Moranbah community outraged over illegally dumped rubbish at the outskirts of town.

The man is concerned if the illegal dumping continues, Isaac Regional Council might close off the area to the public.

“Its happened before, people do the wrong thing and then it’s fenced off and people aren’t allowed there.

“It would just be disappointing if we couldn’t use the area anymore. It’s so handy and close to home.”

Moranbah Waste Management Facility is located at 1 Thorpe Street, Moranbah, and does not charge Isaac residents to dump general domestic waste.

Items including car bodies, asbestos, tyres and gas bottles do incur a fee regardless of residential status, and council will charge residents to dispose of these items.

If you are a non-permanent resident, Isaac Regional Council’s Waste Management fees and charges will apply.

Waste management staff will request proof of residential address at the entry to the landfill site, to determine residential status.

The site is open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 3pm on weekends.

Isaac Regional Council has been contacted for comment.