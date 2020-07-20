‘It’s do or die’: Grammar primed for Cup qualifier

FINE TUNING: Nick Crouch and his Rockhampton Grammar teammates sharpen their skills at a training session in preparation for Wednesday’s Aaron Payne Cup qualifier in Mackay. Picture: Rachael McDonald

FINE TUNING: Nick Crouch and his Rockhampton Grammar teammates sharpen their skills at a training session in preparation for Wednesday’s Aaron Payne Cup qualifier in Mackay. Picture: Rachael McDonald

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Grammar’s First XIII are “champing at the bit” for Wednesday’s Aaron Payne Cup qualifier, according to assistant coach Glen Minto.

They will take on St Patrick’s College at noon Wednesday and you can have a front-row seat, with The Morning Bulletin and Daily Mercury livestreaming the all-important clash. The link will be at the top of the home page just before kick-off.

Wednesday’s winner will be the sixth and final team into the northern side of the premier schoolboys competition draw.

St Brendan’s, Rockhampton’s The Cathedral College, Kirwan State High, Ignatius Park College and Mackay State High were automatic inclusions.

Minto said it had been a challenging preparation for the team, which last played a game in March when it scored a 34-16 win over Bundaberg’s Shalom Catholic College in the first Cup qualifier.

Rockhampton Grammar’s assistant coach Glen Minto: “We’re just looking for sustained efforts for long periods.” Picture: File

“Obviously with COVID-19 we’ve had some disruptions,” he said.

“We would have liked to have had the boys together training and doing contact for a lot longer going into a game like this but we’ve just had to bide our time.

“We’ve been training twice a week but to comply with the restrictions means there’s a lot of things you can’t do that are important in the game. There’s been no real contact and we’ve been working in smaller groups but the last few weeks we’ve been training quite heavily.”

The players were put through their paces at a training camp yesterday, and also had an opposed session with TCC late last week.

Minto said the squad was a young one, with just six Year 12 students and 12 Year 11s, but what they lacked in age he was hoping they would make up for in energy and enthusiasm.

Rockhampton Grammar’s Joe Schottelius charges into training on Sunday. Picture: Rachael McDonald

“There are a lot of Year 11s in this squad so we are mindful that next year is going to be another opportunity for them but we’re also confident that this year’s team can do a good job as well,” he said.

“The message has been about making sure that we’re up for the entirety of the game and not in and out of it for sections, which is something young guys at this level have to learn.

“Good sides will make you pay if you’re not on the ball and at 100 per cent throughout the entire game so we’re just looking for sustained efforts for long periods.”

Minto said the players were keenly aware there were no second chances.

“It’s do or die. If these guys don’t win, they don’t play in the Aaron Payne Cup this year,” he said.

“It’s a big motivator but it’s a one-off game and we’ve got to handle that pressure well.

“I’m sure they will, once they get in there and make their first tackle or take their first hit up I think they should be right.”

RGS SQUAD AND STAFF

Squad: Bronson Ryan. Ethan Geall, Carter Wight, Jack Barsby, Nick Crouch, Luke Callanan, Jack Maitland, Taine Wedel (captain), Ethan Scarpelli, Zac Sypher, Jackson Cheesman, Toby Hannam, Jaiden Green, Griffin Keating, Joe Schottelius, Lachlan Burns, Nick Matauiau, Joshua Sparks. Staff: Rod Peckett, Grant Broadhurst, Glen Minto.

