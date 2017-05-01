'It's economics 101': Business leader explains why Rocky levee needs to happen

A temporary flood levee protects houses on the corner of Ellis and Rodboro streets in Berserker, on Rockhampton's north side. The success of this first step in flood proofing parts of Rockhampton has seen the council commit $10m to a South Rockhampton flood levee.

FLOOD-proofing Rockhampton will help stop the region's economy lurching from one disaster to another, a leading business figure says.

Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser said building the $60m South Rockhampton levee would signal to people and businesses outside of the region "we are trying to control our own destinies by being pro-active against future natural disasters”.

Mr Fraser was among the first to call for a community conversation to explore the merits of the South Rockhampton levee after the recent heavy rains across Central Queensland meant the Fitzroy River would hit major flood levels in the city.

Bouyed by its successful first step in protection works with the North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation project which kept 400 homes dry this flood, Rockhampton Regional Council last week approved to contribute $10m to the South Rockhampton levee.

The Queensland Government has also committed to funding its share.

"Hopefully the Federal Government can commit to funding this project as soon as possible so that construction can get underway by the year's end with finalisation somewhere in 2019,” Mr Fraser said.

Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser wants to see work start as soon as possible on a South Rockhampton levee. Tamara MacKenzie ROK141016cbafra

"Getting this project signed off and underway, hopefully can allow subsequent stages to be contemplated and planned making our area totally flood resistant in years to come.”

He said work would see insurance premiums drop.

"Also the outcome of businesses not closing will keep money in our economy with casual and contracted workers being able to work through following natural disasters, when historically businesses have been forced to close,” Mr Fraser said.

"These two impacts of more money in our economy is that our economy won't continue to stagger from disaster to disaster every two to three years as it has been.

"Many people have tried to calculate the long-term effects on our local economy from events like Debbie and Marcia as well as floods in 2008, 2011 and 2013.

Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry plans to walk the route of a South Rockhampton levee. Chris Ison ROK070916ccarpark4

"The reality is our economy is probably in the midst of long-term effects from these disasters, as we speak, due to the constant effects of our economy winding down and then winding back up again following clean ups.

"Reduced money in an economy is an indicator of an economy not growing, or at worst in a recession. That's Economics 101.”

He said business needed confidence moving forward.

"When confirmation comes from the Federal Government that they are supporting our desire to be flood resistant, this will give a strong indicator to both potential tourists and businesses looking to relocate to regional areas, that Rockhampton is taking control of its own destiny and that it wants to remain open for business 365 days of the year,” Mr Fraser said.

Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, which reveals what areas will be proptected and where potential water may go. Rockhampton Regional Council

"To link this in to another strategy, an endorsement of our levee proposal gives us a lot more confidence that the Federal Government sees us as a viable option for its decentralisation of government departments and that this talk is not just rhetoric when it comes to our area.”