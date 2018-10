Shrek The Musical opens at The Pilbeam Theatre on Friday night featuring Rockhampton Musical Union Youth Choir and Dean Netherwood as Shrek.

IT'S one of the most popular stage productions with young and old and you can see Shrek The Musical this weekend at the Pilbeam Theatre, with 70 children supporting the show's lead performers.

The show is on Friday and Saturday nights with a matinee on Sunday afternoon.

For bookings head to seeitlive.com.au or phone the box office on 49274111.