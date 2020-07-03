Menu
‘It’s freaking awful’: Family rocked by brazen break-in

by Luke Mortimer
3rd Jul 2020 8:09 AM
A GOLD Coast public relations identity has been left fuming after her home was ransacked and heirloom jewellery stolen in a brazen daylight break-in.

PJ Habner's Arundel home was raided by the "scum" crooks between 8.30am-4pm on Tuesday, leaving her eight-year-old daughter shaken and struggling to sleep on her own.

"We came home and walked in the door and the dog, a rescue greyhound, was going off, he was just shaking. I thought he had run through the huge plate glass window," she said.

Public relations professional PJ Habner (file photo).
"But when I turned around the whole house had been totally up-ended. They smashed windows, went into basically every single drawer, pulled everything out of cupboard.

"They've taken all the jewellery, iPads, iPhones - anything they could carry."

The home was protected by strong locks and Crimsafe screens, but the offenders smashed a plate-glass window to gain access.

Ms Habner was "feeling really angry" and hoped the offenders would soon be in handcuffs "and locked up for a while".

A plate-glass door smashed during the break-in. Picture: Supplied
"My daughter is eight and she's okay she's lost her iPad, but her house was trashed and she's found it really traumatic," she said.

"I've now got a greyhound and an eight-year-old that are completely frightened.

"The blatant trashing of my home as well, it's just not fair. Things can be replaced, we are insured, but why trash my house? It's freaking awful."

The Arundel home was “trashed” when thieves were hunting for anything of value they could cart away Picture: Supplied
Ms Habner believes the break-and-enter was just one incident in a string of similar offences across the Gold Coast in recent days.

Gold Coast Police have indicated the crime was likely committed by one or more juveniles and police have obtained fingerprints from the scene, according to Ms Habner.

Items tossed around the home. Picture: Supplied
"They were so nice. They got some really good fingerprints and they said it's a constant at the moment. This is what they (forensic officers) do all day every day," she said.

Ms Habner was installing CCTV cameras around her home as an extra security measure after the break-in and she urged other residents to consider the investment.

