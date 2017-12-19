It's going to be a 'Betta' Christmas for Rocky businesses

BETTA CHRISTMAS: Gary Thomasson from Betta Electrical North Rockhampton. His son, store manager Chris Thomasson, says there's been an increase in business leading up to Christmas.

BETTA CHRISTMAS: Gary Thomasson from Betta Electrical North Rockhampton. His son, store manager Chris Thomasson, says there's been an increase in business leading up to Christmas. Allan Reinikka

TWO Rockhampton businesses have welcomed an increase in sales and foot traffic as Christmas approaches.

One of those stores is Betta Home Living which has performed greatly in the recent days.

Chris Thomasson said in the last week, the white goods store had seen an increase in both foot traffic and enquiries.

Mr Thomasson, manager of Betta Home Living said the business has also seen a growth in interest for a range of products during the Christmas season.

He said small appliances have "kept turning over" while stereos and headphones have also been popular with their customers.

Bluetooth speakers were another popular item as its price had dropped.

However, Mr Thomasson said their most popular brand was the Weber Barbecue range which consists of a large variety of accessories.

He said the accessories were popular with customers who already owned a barbecue because they were able to expand their collection.

Toyworld in Rockhampton has been "flat out" lately as people rush to get their child, grandchild or friend some of the hottest toys of the year.

Dennis Boyce, co-owner of the business said "it's just been a crazy time, non-stop."

Mr Boyce said their sales had increased since mid-November.

He attributed their high foot traffic to people wanting to finish off their Christmas list.

Toyworld's big selling items were across the board, including Lego which has "always been a staple" during this time of the year.

Pool toys have proven popular as a result of the summer weather.

Other popular brands at Toyworld Rockhampton include John Deere products, Hatchables, Ty Beanie Boos and Lol Surprise dolls.