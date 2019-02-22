'It's going to be huge': Stage set for Jambin's Bullarama

BUCKING BULLS: The Jambin State School P&C will host its inaugural Bullarama on March 16, which will feature former Biloela State High student and current Australian champion bull rider Brady Fielder.

BULL RIDING: It has been 12 months in the making and the stage is set for an action-packed night at the inaugural Jambin State School P&C Bullarama.

It will be held at the Jambin Recreational Grounds from 6pm on Saturday, March 16.

The Jambin P&C works tirelessly each year to raise funds for the school, running everything from an annual trivia night to an Easter seafood raffle.

But they decided to "go big” this year with the Bullarama, affiliated with the National Rodeo Association.

Committee member Tania Byrnes said excitement was building and planning was going well.

"We've had massive support from the local community and the rodeo community as well,” she said.

"It's going to be huge and I'd love to see 800 people here.

"If it goes off with a bang, it will definitely become a regular event.”

Byrnes said there was a prize pool of $5550, with $4000 on offer in the open bull ride.

That is set to attract some of the riders from across the state, including 2018 NRA bull-riding champion Jack McArthur, 2018 APRA and CRCA bull-riding champion Brady Fielder and 2018 PBR champion Aaron Kleier.

2018 PBR champion Aaron Kleier will be among the cowboys chasing the prize money in the open bull ride at the Jambin State School P&C Bullarama. Elise Derwin

Central Queensland stars Fielder and Kleier have just returned from the US, where they competed for Australia at the PBR Global Cup.

But the bull riders won't have it all their own way.

The Jambin P&C has enlisted Mundubbera stock contractors BK Bucking Bulls for the night and among the rank beasts they are supplying is 2018 NRA Bucking Bull of the Year Let's Rock.

Protecting the elite cowboys on the night will be Biloela-based Luke Walsh and 2018 APRA Bull Fighter of the Year Dean Berry.

Competitors will also hit the arena in the novice bull ride, junior bull ride and steer and poddy rides.

Byrnes said another highlight would be the Battle of the Schools Steer Ride, where riders from four schools would be auctioned off on the night, with proceeds divided between the four P&Cs.

There would also be a mechanical bull competition, jumping castle and face painting, food stalls, music and a licensed bar.

"It's going to be an epic night of bull riding for all the family and we'd urge everyone to come along and support a great cause,” Byrnes said.

Entry is adults $15, high school students $10, primary school students $5 and children under five are free.