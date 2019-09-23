Highway closed: Vegetation fire burns in Warwick

FIRE ALERT: A vegetation fire is burning out of control at Rosenthal Heights.

Bianca Hrovat

UPDATE 2.50PM:

THE New England Highway has been closed off in both directions close to the fire.

The blaze is currently being contained with the effort of firefighters, who remain at the scene.

It also appears the house engulfed by smoke has been saved from the blaze.

UPDATE 2.30PM:

THREE fire choppers are on their way to the fire, as it continues to race up the New England Highway.

There is currently one house completely engulfed by smoke as two fire crews work to protect the home.

A break line has also been put in near the railway line, meaning the blaze is unlikely to cross.

The fire continues to travel in an easterly direction along the highway with high flames.

However, the fire seems to be contained to the grass side of the road.

EARLIER1.57PM:

A VEGETATION fire is burning at Rosenthal Heights in Warwick, with local residents describing it as a "real bad one."

Four fire crews are battling to contain the fire as it burns in an easterly direction towards Morgan Park.

Warwick resident and former firefighter Max Rathnell said he observed the fire jump Rosenthal Rd, the New England Highway and a nearby creek.

"If it gets across that railway line we'll have a real problem at Morgan Park," Mr Rathnell said.

"There's quite a few houses in danger.

"It's really bad."

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 1pm this afternoon.

Mr Rathnell reported the flames appeared to be over six or seven metres high and have spread to the treetops.

A car with a blown out tyre was spotted by the side of the road and Mr Rathnell said this could have been the source of the fire.

"You can see skid marks in the bitumen and that's put sparks into the table drain, and that's where the fires take off from.

"When I came back past the vehicle the front wheel was on fire and there's some real heavy smoke up at my place now, so I'd be amazed if the car wasn't on fire by now."

No roads have been closed at this stage.