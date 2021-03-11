‘It’s hard’: Mum brought to tears in CQ court

A Central Queensland mother-of-four broke down in tears as she faced court for the first time over a drink driving offence.

Krystal Ann Wilson, 37, who represented herself, pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on March 10 to driving under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Wilson, who had no traffic history, was stopped for a roadside breath test on Tropic Street, Clermont, at 6pm on February 14.

He said she returned a positive result and later recorded a Blood-Alcohol Content reading of .168, more than three times the legal limit.

The Clermont mother, who was accompanied by her husband, told the court she was extremely remorseful and had been walking to work since the offence occurred, and getting lifts where she could.

“[The suspension] is going to be hard, it’s hard for the kids,” she said.

While determining the penalty, Magistrate Robert Walker took into account that Wilson had no previous convictions, which he said was rare for someone of her age.

She was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months. The conviction was not recorded.