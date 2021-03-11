Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

‘It’s hard’: Mum brought to tears in CQ court

Kristen Booth
11th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Central Queensland mother-of-four broke down in tears as she faced court for the first time over a drink driving offence.

Krystal Ann Wilson, 37, who represented herself, pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on March 10 to driving under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Wilson, who had no traffic history, was stopped for a roadside breath test on Tropic Street, Clermont, at 6pm on February 14.

He said she returned a positive result and later recorded a Blood-Alcohol Content reading of .168, more than three times the legal limit.

The Clermont mother, who was accompanied by her husband, told the court she was extremely remorseful and had been walking to work since the offence occurred, and getting lifts where she could.

“[The suspension] is going to be hard, it’s hard for the kids,” she said.

While determining the penalty, Magistrate Robert Walker took into account that Wilson had no previous convictions, which he said was rare for someone of her age.

She was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months. The conviction was not recorded.

clermont magistrates court clermont police cq crime drink driving charge driving uil magistrate robert walker
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Creating good tenant relations with your CQ rental managers

        Premium Content Creating good tenant relations with your CQ rental managers

        News A government-funded course is available face-to-face in Rockhampton and Gladstone in March, in addition to an online, self-paced option.

        Rockhampton murder accused case headed to Supreme Court

        Premium Content Rockhampton murder accused case headed to Supreme Court

        Crime A man accused of murdering his wife will have his matters mentioned in the higher...

        Rockhampton woman’s nasty snakebite surprise

        Premium Content Rockhampton woman’s nasty snakebite surprise

        News Ambulance services were called to her home before 10pm Wednesday

        Emergency services attend Gracemere grass fire

        Premium Content Emergency services attend Gracemere grass fire

        News The crew stayed to ‘dampen hot spots’ into the night