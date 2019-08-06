Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ELLEN WILSON'S FAMILY: (From left) Sisters Fiona Browne, Charlotte Gibson, Mum Sylvia Wilson, Ellen Wilson and Elizabeth Crook.
ELLEN WILSON'S FAMILY: (From left) Sisters Fiona Browne, Charlotte Gibson, Mum Sylvia Wilson, Ellen Wilson and Elizabeth Crook. Contributed
News

'It's heart-wrenching': Four awful years without Ellen

Harrison Astbury
by
6th Aug 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS been nearly four years since Ellen Wilson was last seen in Ballina, yet her family is still not giving up hope of finding her.

"If she doesn't really want to speak with us it's her choice, but we do want to know if she's okay; that's the main thing," Ellen's sister Liz Crook said in 2016.

"It's heart-wrenching not knowing where she is."

It has been tough for Wilson sisters Liz and Charlotte, as the youngest sister Fiona Browne died in November 2016 after a long illness.

Ellen - then aged 54 - was last seen outside a Ballina premises on September 11 in 2015, and on the same day seen on CCTV withdrawing cash at a Greater Bank ATM in Woodlark Street, Lismore.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A critical piece of the investigation, according to police, is her silver 2006 Subaru Forester with the registration CB 76 QX.

Registration expired on December 10, 2015, according to NSW Roads and Maritime Services.

Ellen is known to frequent the Sydney area, where her sister Liz lives, as well as the Far North Coast.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with light brown hair and a medium build, and would be 58 now.

Ellen's story is one of the more heavily publicised of the missing persons in the region; she was the face of Missing Persons campaigns in previous years, and garnered some online amateur sleuthing activity around the time of her disappearance.

More Stories

editors picks ellen wilson missing persons week 2019 northern rivers crime richmond district police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Waterfront building disappears in 'two hours'

    premium_icon Waterfront building disappears in 'two hours'

    News Residents respond to demolition of a cherished riverfront building

    MORNING REWIND: Tragic death of local boxer stuns community

    MORNING REWIND: Tragic death of local boxer stuns community

    News Budget issues for major road and an escaped prisoner, catch up now

    Elderly couple in shocking caravan rollover

    Elderly couple in shocking caravan rollover

    News South Australian couple survive caravan rollover

    'You are the scum of the earth': man's message to dealers

    premium_icon 'You are the scum of the earth': man's message to dealers

    News Death prompts man to put spotlight on local drug dealers