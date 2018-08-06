'It's heartbreaking': Rocky business helping farmers

IN the midst of one of the worst droughts Queensland has seen, one Rockhampton business is doing its bit to help drought stricken farmers.

Tony and Tracy Wren, owners of Battery World Rockhampton, are calling on locals to pitch in and help Aussie farmers doing it tough.

The Rockhampton couple last week set up a donation box in their store and are pledging to donate a gold coin of their own money with each purchase made in store during August.

Mrs Wren says she thought of the idea after a recent groundswell of support of farmers Australia wide.

"We have a lot of farmers that come in and buy from us, so we thought we'd do our little bit to help out,” she said.

"Everyone's finding it tough,”

"Everyone needs a farmer, so it's our little bit to help I suppose.

"Just our little bit to say thanks.”

Tracy's husband Tony says their personal connection to the drought is one of the reasons they decided to throw their support to farmers.

"We're both from the country and we've got some family out West, so we see it all the time and it's just close to our hearts and we want to help out where we can,” he said.

"A lot of our clients are farmers from out West so it's good to be able to give back to them,”

"Every little bit will help, so anything we can help contribute just to go towards the bigger picture will help.”

Karl Malloy, a staff member at Battery World, says this type of support is fantastic, but it needs to be more consistent.

"Farmers are the backbone of every community and we'd be lost without them,” he said.

Despite the fantastic support given in recent weeks to struggling farmers, Mr Malloy fears interest in the issue will die off with the first sign of rain.

"The sad part is, it's always too late before we start helping,” he said.

"The farmers have been crying for help from the government for months and now that it's dire straights.

"Now everyone is jumping on board ... they'll get a bit of rain and people will forget about it.

"It's heartbreaking to see it.”