You can now order from Uber Eats in Mackay.

You can now order from Uber Eats in Mackay.

THE day has finally come. You can now order food from your favourite restaurants with Uber Eats.

The app officially launched in Mackay and Rockhampton today after months of planning with Coco Cubano, Moss on Wood and Masala Indian Cuisne among the 20-plus restaurants joining the platform.

For the full list jump on the Uber Eats app.

Mackay and Rockhampton foodies can get $15 off their first order using #MACKAYEATS or #ROCKYEATS.

The Uber Eats Mackay delivery radius.