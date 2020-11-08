IT’S HERE: The Bavarian officially opens tomorrow

THE German beers are on ice and grills are heating up with the highly anticipated The Bavarian set to officially open tomorrow.

Stockland Rockhampton’s newest restaurant will open from midday for the lunch service.

The venue will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

The space has been set up to meet Queensland Government social distancing requirements with one person per four square metres outdoors, and one person per two square metres inside.

The outdoor beer garden is COVID-safe with distanced tables.

Rockpool Dining Group CEO Thomas Pash said bookings were looking really good and they expected a strong opening tomorrow.

“Every day of our first week is tracking nicely in terms of solid bookings, which are pretty evenly spread out that week and building towards a busy first weekend,” he said.

It will be a soft opening.

The Bavarian has an iconic range of beers and even frozen drinks.

“On opening day, our team will get straight down to business of serving our first lunch,” Mr Pash said.

“It’s predominantly a new team of local employees, led by some of our key front-of-house managers and experienced chefs, so we don’t want to put any unnecessary pressure on them by hosting a launch event on the first day.”

The Morning Bulletin had a sneak peek inside The Bavarian this week ahead of the opening on November 9.

Newly appointed general manager of the Rockhampton venue, Georgia Capon, has moved from Brisbane to Rockhampton for the role.

Ms Capon began with The Bavarian in 2016 as a bartender and worked her way up through the front-of-house ladder and then management.

“It’s been a fast learning curve for me,” said Ms Capon, who arrived in Sydney from the UK’s Surrey in April 2016.

“From the start I was keen to step up and I learnt quickly from Giles Adolphus, area manager Brisbane, and now here I am in Rockhampton.”

The restaurant has been built on the site of the former Sizzler at Stockland Rockhampton.

Ms Capon recognised the chance to relocate to Rockhampton as “another opportunity to build up more experience”.

“I thought Rockhampton would be an awesome experience, a big country town where I can get to know the regulars and everyone can get to know me,” she said.

Ms Capon is really excited to open the doors and to get to know the local community.

“We have a great crew of local team members on board who will help us get to know the Rockhampton ways, and we believe The Bavarian will be a good post-Covid boost for everyone, including staff, diners and suppliers.

The restaurant has a focus on live sports with huge TV screens around the venue.

“Everyone I’ve met so far has been really welcoming of me, and supportive of The Bavarian’s arrival.

“It will be great to finally open the doors, after all of our hard work and preparation.”

A big fundraising event will be held on Saturday, December 5, to raise money for the Rural Fire Brigade Association Queensland’s Rockhampton division.

