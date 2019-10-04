‘It’s just ridiculous’ Farmer’s hope shattered by Weir redesign

AMONGST the sea of green Darren Bauman and his son Charlie stood with protesters holding a placard stating “Every farmer needs water - build the real Rookwood Weir”.

The Dingo pair went to the Fight for the Real Rookwood Weir Rally on the riverfront to call for more infrastructure in Central Queensland.

Metres away stood Gogango cattle farmer Ann Kirk who lives on the property where the weir will be built.

“We want to see it built to its full capacity,” Mrs Kirk said.

The drought has taken its toll on their third-generation property - they offloaded cattle to survive the drought - but she hoped the weir would allow them to return to former stock levels.

“It’ll affect us because we want to irrigate more property,” she said.

The State Government should cover the additional costs needed to build the dam, according to Mrs Kirk.

Her neighbour Lex Lawrie stood alongside her in agreeance.

“It’s just ridiculous to say the price of concrete has gone up so they will reduce the size of the weir,” Mr Lawrie said.

The former cattle farmer took Rockhampton councillors out to the proposed weir in Margaret Strelow’s first term and is “dumbfounded” the debate about the design still continues.

Despite contributing millions into the Australian economy, farmers were always the last thought by governments, according to Mr Lawrie.

Rockhampton Region councillor Ellen Smith said she had visited the Gogango site by invitation of Mrs Kirk.

“I’m from the land. I know how hard it is to make a living on the land,” Cr Smith said.

Cr Smith called on the project to go ahead to ensure more food agriculture and jobs for Central Queenslanders.

Senator Matt Canavan echoed her comments and said the State Government was not using the region to its full potential.

“The State Government has not only reduced the size of the weir they have decreased our future potential to become a food capital in Rockhampton,” Minister Canavan said.

He wanted the State Government to commit to the original dam design.