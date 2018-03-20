Susan and Neil Bird are fed up with hoons on Clayton Rd.

WHEN SUSAN and Neil Bird moved to their "quiet suburban” home 10 years ago, they didn't imagine they would be dealing with hoons and "russian roulette” trying to get out their driveway.

The couple moved from Victoria to their Clayton Rd home - a street that is now inundated with detour traffic from the Scenic Highway reconstruction project.

"The road was a quiet suburban road and now it is like a speeding race track,” Susan said.

"It's hard to work out but they are certainly not doing 40.”

"It has just turned into a speedway, the traffic is unbelievable,” Neil said.

Susan said it is "very frustrating” trying to back out of their driveway into a line of traffic.

"With the lights up near Lammermoor, they stop several cars, six or seven and they all follow each other around and you have to wait for them to all pass,” she said, "And then there is the buses, heavy trucks, bikes.”

Livingstone Shire Council told The Morning Bulletin last week the project is expected to be finished by June this year but Neil isn't very confident that will happen.

"No way, they will stuff around and find something else wrong,” he said.

"I can't really see them doing it by then, that will be a joke, they have stuffed around this far.

"It is ongoing saga.”

Susan and Neil say maybe a bridge should have been put in place.

"The money that has been spent on it now, a bridge would have fixed it,” Neil said.

No communication from Council has added to the frustration.

"It has been two years now, we kept getting told it will be six months,” Susan said.

"I just feel like going to the Council would be a waste of time,” Neil said.

"No one is going to come around and give you some compensation for your rates or anything.”

"There is nothing we can really do as ratepayers, it has to be fixed,” Susan said.

Livingstone Shire Council responded to resident's claims and said they made a number of changes along Clayton Rd when the detour was established through liaison with residents.

"The general feedback has been that whilst some drivers ignore the speed restrictions most are compliant,” a spokesperson said.

Council encouraged residents to contact them and they will "assess if any further controls could be implemented for the specific location.”

Residents are encouraged to report offenders to police.

"The police have been involved in the controls implemented and they have also responded by deploying patrol vehicles when requested from time to time,” a spokesperson said.

Council said "they are committed to doing everything possible to substantially complete the works by June 30 2018.”

"The timeframe available is tight and was a key consideration in determining to take control of the remaining construction works,” a spokesperson said.

"The contract was only terminated late last week and arrangements are proceeding to recommence work onsite.

"The works are however subject to delays from inclement weather which based on currently available information is likely to be the only factor that may significantly impact on that time frame.

"The immediate priority is working with subcontractors and suppliers who were engaged by the head contractor to recommence the works this week, with the majority of these arrangements having now been put in place over the past few days.”

The delays in the project are as a result of the complexity of the work, geotechnical issues in the foundations and weather impacts, Council advised.

"Council has not taken the action to terminate the contract lightly and has done so in the interests of getting the road reopened as quickly as possible,” they said.