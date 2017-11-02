'It's madness': 500 shoppers celebrate Rocky H&M opening

"IT'S madness."

H&M shoppers have been lining up since 6am ahead of the international retailer's Rockhampton store opening.

A flashmob of staff have just entertained the crowd of numbers confirmed just shy of 500.

H&M Rockhampton ribbon cut: Hundreds celebrate as H&M open their Stockland Rockhamptons store.

Rockhampton's turnout at the Stockland centre has already beaten the turnout at Townsville's H&M opening on October 19.

The red ribbon is cut and doors are now open for the long-anticipated store, which has offered gifts for the first 200 shoppers.

The Morning Bulletin reporter on scene said the scene can only be described as "madness".

Sleepwear giant Peter Alexander and luxury accessories brand MIMCO also open their doors at the Stockland shopping centre today.

More to come.