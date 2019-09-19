‘It’s none in or all in’ The rule of the bush

DRESSED in his farming hat, shirt and shorts with fire fighting grade boots covering most of his shins Peter Brady hops behind the wheel of his old farm ute to find the blaze.

Once he arrives he unreels the hose from the back of his ute and within 30 seconds he’s decided whether he needs to call for back up from the Queensland Emergency Fire Service.

The routine is one he’s perfected over the past 33 years as the Cedar Vale-Bracewell Rural Fire Brigade firewarden and second officer.

“Your instincts tell you how bad the fire will be after you’ve had as much time as I’ve had,” Mr Brady said.

He officially joined the brigade in 1986 when he moved back to the family farm with his wife and kids after working as a teacher in Bundaberg, but his experience fighting fires stems back much further.

There was no official brigade when Mr Brady first lent a hand — he remembers fighting fires from the age of seven following the lead of his father.

“We used a wet sack-bag or green bush as a beater (to extinguish the fire) that needed replacing every ten minutes,” he said.

Mr Brady said fighting fires was part of his role as a community member.

“It’s a self-preservation thing, you help yourself by helping your neighbours,” he said.

“It’s none in or all in — even for feuding neighbours smoke overrides everything.”

The unspoken rule is one true to this day for people from the bush although urban folk moving to the area often had less of an idea, according to Mr Brady.

He said poor fire preparation was increasingly more common and residents needed to ensure their property was prepared.

“There are not enough fireys to fight the fires,” he said.

While technology has changed dramatically over the years, his approach hasn’t.

He lives by the motto “listen to everyone involved, try to be inclusive and act in everyone’s best interest”, which is one he will pass down to his successor when he retires next year.

Three men have raised their hands to fill his boots and he plans to spend the next eight months mentoring them to take the reins as warden — he also hopes to step down as second officer.

“The only bad decision you can make at the fire is if you refuse to make a decision,” he said.

Mr Brady was also first officer for 14 years, which saw him lead a team of 60 volunteer firefighters on the frontline and award fire permits as the warden.

It was at this time he fought the most “terrorising” fire, which he said nearly burnt down the whole district in a day.

The Cedar Vale-Bracewell brigade still don’t have a fire truck, the volunteer group arrive in their utes but most don’t dress in official fire fighting suits and a helmet — like Mr Brady who wears what he’s always worn.

“Firefighters from the yellow trucks have threatened to throw me off the fire until someone’s whispered in their ear to say if I walk another 60 people walk,” he said.

With a record as clean as Mr Brady’s he “cops very little criticism” on the field — in three decades fighting fires, he shas never lost a used building.

After keeping his home district and surrounding areas safe from fire he plans to hang up his boots and see the rest of Australia.

His comrades said he was the “unofficial mayor” who held the community together through his dedication and service.