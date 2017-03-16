'It's not fair': CQ cancer patient, 72, loses travel support

A CENTRAL Queensland cancer patient is upset his travel subsidy payments for treatment at Rockhampton Hospital have been stopped.

Ogmore's Alan Kuhn was receiving payments through the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme, but a clarification of how the scheme was being administered locally has seen this stopped.

Though Mr Kuhn, 72, lives about 150km from Rockhampton, because it is the nearest public hospital he is not entitled to the payments.

"I have been advised by Queensland Health Travel that I can no longer be given any travel or accommodation assistance,” Mr Kuhn said.

"I was given a copy of the relevant guidelines for the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme on March, 31, 2016.”

He said to be eligible, people had to travel away from their nearest hospital.

"It has been explained to me that if I lived near Gladstone, Biloela, Baralaba, Moura, Blackwater, Woorabinda or any other town that already has a public hospital and was required to travel to Rockhampton for treatment I would receive the travel subsidy because I was traveling away from my nearest hospital,” Mr Kuhn said.

"I live about 150 kilometres away from Rockhampton. There is no hospital anywhere near me, so I am travelling to my closest hospital (Rockhampton). I cannot claim a subsidy, even though I am travelling further than a lot of people in the allowed areas.”

He said he had been a leukaemia patient for many years in the Rockhampton haematology clinic.

"I have had a bone marrow transplant in Royal Brisbane Hospital,” Mr Kuhn said.

"I am required to travel to Rockhampton oncology outpatients every 28 days. This is often increased, if my condition deteriorates, to receive four hours of intravenous treatment in order to stay alive.

"I am a 72-year-old pensioner.”

Rockhampton Hospital acting executive director Wendy Hoey said she was "very sorry for Mr Kuhn's situation”.

"Strict guidelines are in place to help our staff make informed and consistent decisions regarding Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme payments,” Ms Hoey said.

"It is a delicate balance to provide assistance where we can to people who need to travel away for their medical treatment, and to make best use of our allocated budget to provide a good range of health services locally.

"The scheme is applied consistently within the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme Guideline.”