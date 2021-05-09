‘It’s not mine’ crim to cops about hydroponic set up in room

A man busted with a hydroponic set up in his bedroom claimed the set up did not belong to him, and he did not allow anyone into his room.

Stephen Mathys Robert Frenken pleaded guilty on May 5 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of producing a dangerous drug, possessing items used to produce drugs and possess drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Michelle Welch said police attended an Alma St residence at 1.30pm on December 21 in relation to another matter.

She said Frenken told police there was a marijuana plant inside a tent in his bedroom.

Senior Constable Welch said police located the hydroponic set up in the main bedroom of the residence with a 30cm tall marijuana plant inside.

The set up include tent, heat lamps, lighting and exhaust fan.

Senior Constable Welch said next to the plant were bottles containing amber and clear liquids for cultivation.

She said Frenken told police he was aware the plant had been there for six months but it wasn't his and it belonged to other occupants of the house.

"He stated he did not allow any other people into his bedroom at anytime," Senior Constable Welch said.

She said police also located a water pipe and grinder in the bedroom which Frenken claimed were his.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client, a man in his 30s and father of one, had a new job as a groundsman and had six sessions over four months with Queensland Rural Health to rehabilitate from drug use.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Frenken, who had eight prior appearances in court for drugs, had escalated in his offending.

"This is starting to be a long term habit," she said.

Ms Beckinsale put Frenken on a 12-month probation order and ordered convictions recorded.