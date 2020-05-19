Menu
Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland has reignited the boundary review debate.
It’s official - ‘we don’t want a boundary review’

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
19th May 2020 5:30 PM
IT IS official - Livingstone Shire Council does not support a boundary review and wants to retain the townships of Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview.

Today the council formalised its position after new mayor Andy Ireland reignited the debate.

But that does not necessarily mean Livingstone will get its way.

After councillors today decided unanimously to run with Cr Ireland on the issue, Livingstone will write to both the Queensland Premier and the Local Government Minister outlining its stance.

But just as neighbouring Mayor Margaret Strelow indicated in The Morning Bulletin today, the Rockhampton Regional Council is not likely to give up on this one without a fight.

“We see that this is now up to the boundary commissioner to resolve,” Cr Strelow said.

Cr Ireland today reinforced this to his fellow councillors following advice received from Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe last week.

“I spoke with Minister Hinchliffe on Friday of last week and his information to me was, that once the process of boundary realignment has started, it can’t be stopped,” Cr Ireland said.

Rockhampton Regional Council has not let go of this issue since de-amalgamation, which forced Mr Hinchliffe to recommend a boundary review to the boundary commissioner.

Cr Ireland said the purpose of establishing a formal stance today was to articulate that position to the community.

“As a council, through the election campaign, we received fairly strong feedback from the community (Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview) that they would desire to remain in Livingstone Shire Council.

“I think we all received that.

“And so, from our perspective, we value those parts of our community.

“They are important to us because they are part of Livingstone and they’re also an integral part of our economic development plans going forward.”

Cr Pat Eastwood said the issue needed to be “put to bed once and for all”.

“These are our people and they deserve our support,” he said.

“We’ve got to keep them, at all costs.

“It makes for a better, liveable Livingstone.”

