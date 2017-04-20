Final rush as deadline looms for Rocky's major department bid

IN A big push to get more jobs to the bush, all Turnbull government ministers will have to provide a list of departments, agencies and entities which can be relocated to the regions.

Deputy Nationals leader Fiona Nash announced the plan yesterday which will see ministers provide a list by August of departments in their portfolios which could be candidates for partial or full decentralisation.

Business cases will be drawn up departments and agencies by December, while those identified for relocation will have to justify why they should not move.

There will be a cost-benefit analysis done, but Senator Nash would not commit to making it public.

Which specific entities could be candidates are yet to be identified, but the Senator Nash said she has also speaking with business groups to push for corporate decentralisation to the regions as well.

Minister for Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan has previously revealed there have been talks held about relocating the part-government funded Meat and Livestock Association out of its Sydney or Brisbane offices and into northern Queensland.

A government commitment to relocating new public service authorities outside Brisbane's CBD to regional cities was one of the goals of The Courier-Mail's #goqld campaign.

Senator Nash said the plan was about attracting "the brains back to the bush".

"We are not going to leave any stone unturned in looking for the agencies, the entities, the departments, the part of departments that could be relocated to the regions for the benefit of the regions," she said.

But she said people would not be forced to move and there would not be a decentralisation "at all costs" approach.

"It will very much be about balance. It won't be at all costs, but it's about determining the appropriate departments, parts of departments, agencies that can move to the regions," Senator Nash said.

Opposition rural and regional Australia spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon said without a proper cost analysis it risked being a policy failure.

"Labor fully supports job creation in regional Australia and recommends the government start by properly staffing existing Government Agency offices in regional areas, including Centrelink and the ATO," he said yesterday.