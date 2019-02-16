It's on! Sharvin brothers ready to slug it out for charity

IT'S ON: Rockhampton brothers Jon (left) and Patty Sharvin will step into the ring for a charity boxing match on February 23.

IT'S ON: Rockhampton brothers Jon (left) and Patty Sharvin will step into the ring for a charity boxing match on February 23. MAD DOG PRODUCTIONS

THEY proclaim to be "lovers, not fighters” but the Sharvin brothers have vowed there will be no holding back when they face off in a charity boxing match later this month.

Jon and Patty will step into the ring as part of Rocky Rumble 19 - Part 1 at Callaghan Park Racecourse on Saturday, February 23, to raise money for Beyond Blue and the Jolly Rogers Fishing Club.

The fight night will also feature 15 muay thai bouts involving a host of local fighters, as well as an exhibition match.

Jon is the owner and Patty the general manager of Rockhampton's Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar, which was one of the sponsors for the 2018 Rocky Rumble.

Following the success of the inaugural event, organiser Ruben Fraser-Parle suggested the boys should have a fight and they jumped at the chance, especially when it meant raising money for some good causes.

READ: Mum fights through depression to shed 51kg

READ: Get ready for a great ride as Rocky Rumble returns

Banter is flying thick and fast between the brothers in the countdown to the fight, which they said would help to settle a few scores.

Jon is pretty sure he has his older brother's measure.

"We were always fighting when we were younger. Patty thinks he used to win them but he used to hide behind his friends,” he said.

Jon Sharvin: "Patty's got a bit of a glass jaw so I if I can get through his defence I should have him." MAD DOG PRODUCTIONS

"This time there's no one to hide behind and I'll be aiming for the knock-out.

”I'm not going to divulge my game plan but Patty's got a bit of a glass jaw so I if I can get through his defence I should have him.”

Patty retorted, saying Jon was talking "absolute bollocks”.

"I'll be throwing the dusters through him like I did when we were younger,” he said.

"It won't go past the first round, he'll be on the floor and they'll be throwing in the towel.

"Jon's camp is talking a big game but I'm not going to give too much away. I'm the silent assassin.”

The Sharvins have been training in earnest for the fight, with Jon doing regular sessions at Archer Street Boxing and Patty working with Fraser-Parle.

"It's a lot more intense than I'm used to,” Jon said. "I'm used to lifting a few weights and doing some boxing with the pads.”

Patty said: "I thought I was somewhat fit but I'm not fit at all. This is a different kettle of fish altogether.

Patty Sharvin is primed for the fight: "It won't go past the first round, he'll be on the floor and they'll be throwing in the towel." MAD DOG PRODUCTIONS

"The hardest thing is keeping your hands up because you know if you drop them you're going to get punched in the head.

"I might have to work out a way to keep them up, maybe using some rope or something.”

Jon and Patty said their customers, family and friends had divided opinions on who would prevail on the night.

"Whoever has the biggest gas tank will win this fight. That will be the key,” Jon said.

Patty had no doubt who that would be.

"That's decided because I've definitely got a lot more in the tank than him.”

Donations will be taken on the night, with the winner receiving 70 per cent for his chosen charity, the runner-up 30 per cent. Razor Events will also donate $100 to each charity, regardless of the result. Tickets to Rocky Rumble range from $20-$70; for information go to the Razor Events Facebook page.