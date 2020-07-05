‘It’s one of Qld’s most spectacular trail run/hike events’

ON THE TRAIL: Peter Gordon strides out at last year's GKI Trail/Run Hike. The 2020 event will be held on Sunday, July 26.

The GKI Trail Run/Hike lets participants see Great Keppel Island like they never have before, according to Craig McCormack.

McCormack is the president of the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club which will deliver the event for the third year.

It will be held from 8.30am on Sunday, July 26, the first event for the Frogs since their competitive calendar was halted by COVID-19.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s been a little bit difficult to get to this point but it’s all systems go now,” McCormack said.

“We’re still under some restrictions so we are limiting entries to 90.

“We’d encourage anyone who is interested to register as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

“Participants have the option of travelling over and back on the day of the event but if anyone would like to make a weekend holiday of it, they probably need to book their accommodation now.

“Now that restrictions are easing and there’s a bit more domestic travel happening, we’re going to be competing with other interests.”

McCormack said the trail/run hike, which is again being sponsored by The Investment Collective, offered something for everyone.

“It has different sections to it, and at the end of each section people get to choose if they’ve had enough and want to head back to the comfort of the Hideaway or go on to the next section.

“People can do 10km, 15km, 20km or the full Keppel is 27km.

“There’s a good mix of terrain in that 27km; you’ve got seven beaches, sand dunes, rocky outcrops and lookouts.

“It really is one of Queensland’s most spectacular trail run/hike events.

A map showing the different courses participants can take in the GKI Trail Run/Hike.

“Scott Kean was the winner last year, doing the 27km in a time of 2hrs 43mins. That’s something for the keen runners to aim for but the majority of participants are taking part because GKI is a fantastic place to be, and we get to show them the island in a way that they’ve never seen it before.”

McCormack said when restrictions started to ease, the Frogs decided to “strike as soon as possible”.

“The back of the year will be very crowded with other sporting events coming back to life so we took the first opportunity we saw to organise the trail run,” he said.

“Post the trail run, we’ll be getting back to the new season of triathlon and we’re looking forward to anyone who joins us on Keppel to come and take up a few other activities with us.”

McCormack said that for those making a weekend of it, a social ocean swim would be held on the Saturday afternoon.

Freedom Fast Cats have come on board this year and will provide a special ferry service leaving Rosslyn Bay at 7.30am on Sunday and returning at 4.30pm.

For more information, visit The GKI Trail Run Facebook page.