LIGHTS ON: Rocky Christmas Tree 2017.
News

It's September, time to start planning CBD Christmas fair

vanessa jarrett
by
4th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
LIGHTING of the Christmas tree has been set for December 7.

The annual event will run in conjunction with the CBD Christmas Fair.

The riverbank is expected to come alive with a visit from Santa, The Lighthouse Christian College performing a Christmas show with carols and dancing.

The tree will be lit up at 7.45pm at Customs House.

A full calendar of Christmas events and activities will be promoted in the coming months.

Preparations have also begun for the New Year's Eve Triple M Light up the Sky.

The community event will feature two spectacular firework displays at 7.30pm and midnight.

