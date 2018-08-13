It's the 10 cents that can make a big difference

WHAT if you could reduce litter, increase recycling and boost community fundraising all at the same time?

The Container Refund Scheme is designed to do exactly that and a forum in Rockhampton tonight will encourage community groups to get involved in recycling opportunities.

The scheme starts on November 1 and will refund 10cents for every eligible container, which people can keep or donate.

Tonight's forum will help individuals and community groups to understand how the scheme will work and how they can benefit from recycling and financial opportunities.

Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke said Queensland's Container Refund Scheme will be a fantastic way for individuals and community groups to get financial benefits from recycling.

"So far there has been significant interest from a range of community groups including charities, sporting teams, schools and other service organisations," he said.

"I encourage community groups of all shapes and sizes to learn more about the scheme and how they might participate.

"The scheme will make a real difference in providing more recycling opportunities for Queenslanders, while also providing financial benefits to those who do the right thing and recycle."

Boomerang Alliance will partner with CoEx to deliver the forums across Queensland.

Tonight's Rockhampton forum is at the Rockhampton Leagues Club, cnr George & Cambridge Streets and runs from 5.00-6.30pm.