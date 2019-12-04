‘It’s the children’: Grandmother’s wish for help

HOPEFUL: Terry and Kay Donoghue at the second Rockhampton residential rehabilitation community forum

HOPEFUL: Terry and Kay Donoghue at the second Rockhampton residential rehabilitation community forum

YEPPOON grandparents Kay and Terry Donoghue, who were left feeling deflated and helpless after the first Rockhampton rehabilitation community forum, were in good spirits after Monday’s meeting.

They sat in the audience at the alcohol and other drugs rehab second community forum, hopeful and eager for the future.

Mrs Donoghue said the meeting was “300 per cent better than last time”.

“I think the take away from tonight is think about who rehab is helping – it’s the children of the users and it’s every member of society,” Mrs Donoghue said.

She drove to the Nuttall St site and said it looked like the perfect location.

“You’d think you’d see a glint of the roof but you can’t see any other houses,” she said.

Mr and Mrs Donoghue have grandchild affected by addiction and want to see help available closer to home.

Debbie Ware at the second Rockhampton residential rehabilitation community forum

The 42-bed residential rehabilitation facility will be the location where people fighting addiction re-learn how to function as a society.

Patients will either have therapy, activities or jobs scheduled from the time they wake up to the time they go to sleep and will be under constant supervision.

The grandparents are part of Capricorn Coast group ICESUP which provides support for families with loved ones affected by ice.

Since the last community forum, Mrs Donoghue has also been one of the driving forces behind Substance Addiction Fresh Future group which is lobbying for the centre.

ICESUP founder Debbie Ware attended the forum and was impressed by the fairly positive discussion.

Ms Ware said the rehabilitation centre would improve the lives of many in Rockhampton.

“For us it’s the family support and giving families hope that they are given the opportunity to visit a residential centre in Central Queensland,” she said.

Members of the Stand Together and Say No Facebook group were approached for comment at the meeting but declined.