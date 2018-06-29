It's the must-have accessory for any smartphone user

SMARTPHONE companies seem obsessed with cameras and it comes at a cost to other developments.

The race is on for the best selfie-taking front camera, best camera in low light and most impressive zoom, aperture and megapixels.

Improvements in sound quality have been neglected.

It makes a Bluetooth speaker the must-have smartphone accessory after a sturdy and reliable case.

So it comes as no surprise mobile device accessory company 3SIXT has released a new range of wireless speakers.

Mobile device accessory company 3SIXT's SoundTube.

The new line-up features three speakers - the SoundTube, the SoundBrick, and the SoundBlock.

With IPX6 water resistance and crisp sound, the new range is the perfect accessory to match everyone's lifestyle. Whether you are camping or having a barbeque with friends, features including three-hour recharge and eight-hour playback allow for the tunes to keep pumping no matter where you are.

The SoundTube (RRP $99.95) is the ultimate powerful speaker. The eight hours of playback has kept my kids dancing around the house and is charged up ready to go for a school holiday family getaway.

The SoundBrick (RRP $79.95) is perfect for the adventurer with its rugged exterior and weighs 380g. The brick boasts a transmission distance of 10 metres. While the SoundBlock (RRP $49.95) has a more compact design.

Mobile device accessory company 3SIXT's SoundBlock.

The speakers also have a built-in microphone to allow calls to be taken while your smartphone is connected.

These latest devices are now available at the following Australian retailers: Newslink, Optus and Telstra.