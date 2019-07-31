'It's therapeutic': Aussie music star talks new album

Xavier Rudd will be returning to Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre on August 21 with some brand new songs featured on his latest album, Storm Boy.

AUSSIE music icon Xavier Rudd creates his albums like one does a story book - with each song reflecting a different chapter of his life.

As you turn the pages, you can't help but be swept up in the charm of his soulful style - equally full of gentle rebellion, love and gratitude and messages of harmony.

Rudd had just stepped off stage in Germany today when he allowed this Morning Bulletin journalist a peak into the alluring and spiritual world of his ninth studio album, Storm Boy, which was released May 25.

He has been touring Europe with his latest story book, performing a new show with some of his classics.

"I've been doing Europe for 10 years. It's pretty warm at the moment. It's probably hotter than Australia,” he said.

On August 21, Rudd will bring his unique multi-instrumental show to this region for the first time since 2015.

"It's pretty rare I go through there. It's nice to be able to go to regional towns in Australia and I like doing that when I can,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to being there. It's a different show with a different band and a bunch of different songs.”

Rudd is renowned for sourcing the vibes of his audiences before deciding which way his shows will go, and he plans to let the music do the talking and go with the flow on the night.

Samoan/Australian rhythm singer, Bobby Alu, will be a supporting act for the superstar's Pilbeam Theatre show and and is expected to bring his own magic to the stage.

"He's got island style music and beautiful vocals. He's really laid back,” Rudd said.

His latest album, Storm Boy, itself is hard to define in a sentence, says the singer. It's powerful and multi-faceted and full of different themes relating to his life.

"There's one song called True Love that I wrote for my wife and sang at our wedding. It's pretty special. I'm sharing it with the public,” he said.

One song that has made a huge impression on avid fans is Walk Away, a stunningly raw song that is honest and human.

The opening lines 'I've seen people holding on to nothing, broken dreams and broken cords' creates a chapter that struck a chord in many.

Such is the power of Rudd's music to empathise and evoke feeling.

"People are digging that song for sure,” he said.

"I put all of me in my albums. I'm very involved. It's stuff I've been carrying around for a few years and when I put it all down I realise it's a bit therapeutic.”

His 2012 smash hit, Follow the Sun, is still making waves not just in Australia - and on a certain Honey Badger's Instagram stories - but also throughout Europe.

"I'm not sure why it's popular. I wrote it really fast. It's just one of those songs that vibrates with people,” he said.

"It's got a charm to it and people just really connect with it. It's my biggest song.

"It never ceases to amaze me. It's still huge over here. It's constant.”

Asked whether the song itself is reminiscent of Australia's laid back, nature-focused lifestyle, Rudd said the song could be considered a "bit of a soundtrack for Australia”.

"Australia is associated with the sun, good times and chilling out. Maybe it's travellers that come to Australia and get that vibe,” he said.

"A lot of my stuff touches on the state of Australia. There's heaps of (messages). I'm passionate about the whole lot.”

One of those messages Rudd has regularly fought to bring to the mainstream music scene is the issue of equality between white and Indigenous Australians.

"I'm always fighting for our mob, aboriginal people, and I want to see some kind of reconciliation because it still hasn't been achieved,” he said.

A fighter and a lover, he hopes the state of Australia's future may one day reflect the harmony in his music.

"It starts with the kids. It has to be included in their education system,” he said of celebrating and honestly discussing the history of Australia's Indigenous culture.

"Australia has been built on a lie. Kids need to learn about culture just as much as anyone. It's not offered and people grow up without any understanding of Aboriginal culture, which creates a divide.

"Look at New Zealand, it's completely different. The culture is more integrated into society and everyone understands and celebrates it.

"It'd love to see that day. I think we're getting there on a street level and there's a lot of change people are making, but there's still a huge amount of racism.”

With new generations of compassion, people's opinions changing and people starting to question "old school theories”, Rudd said he has hope that one day the country will evolve.