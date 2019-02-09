Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CELEBRATE: Russell Robertson and Catherine Weatherall celebrate Catherine's victory over her bank.
CELEBRATE: Russell Robertson and Catherine Weatherall celebrate Catherine's victory over her bank.
Politics

It's time banks put people first: Russel Robertson

Jack Evans
by
9th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CATHERINE Weatherall and ALP candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson sat down for a beer on Thursday evening to celebrate Catherine's $270,000 win over her bank.

On Thursday morning, the Commonwealth Bank cancelled MsWeatherall's debt following an inquiry to the bank from The Morning Bulletin.

Mr Robertson was among those who convinced MsWeatherall to approach The Morning Bulletin following the release of the Banking Royal Commission which had uncovered flaws across the financial sector.

"Three days ago, the day after the Banking Royal Commission report was handed down, Cathy and I sat down with the Morning Bully to tell her story,” he said.

"Cathy is one of the many banking victims across Central Queensland.

"She worked hard all her life, but has spent the past six months fighting to get out of debt, caused by her bank's questionable loan practices.

"She has suffered many sleepless nights because of it.”

Mr Robertson was glad to hear of MsWeatherall's outcome, prompting him to share a schooner with her.

"Yesterday was a good day - something incredible happened,” MrRobertson said.

"Two days after the Banking Royal Commission report was handed down, Cathy's bank called her to tell her they would be wiping all of her residual debt.”

Mr Robertson has vowed to keep banks honest if elected later in the year.

"Ten-and-a-half thousand Australians submitted to the Banking Royal Commission with a story like Cathy's,” he said.

"Let's be really clear, this would not have happened without a Royal Commission to shed light on the banks.

"So people like Cathy can breathe easier, and this is what good governments do - they put people like Cathy first, not the banks.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Adani refuses to meet finch panel

    premium_icon Adani refuses to meet finch panel

    Environment Draft report fails to meet deadline

    • 9th Feb 2019 12:02 AM
    Former JM Kelly boss rejects wrongdoing claims

    premium_icon Former JM Kelly boss rejects wrongdoing claims

    News Former head of JM Kelly Group has provided responses to questions.

    • 9th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    Could construction bond system solve subbie's woes?

    premium_icon Could construction bond system solve subbie's woes?

    Politics One CQ contractor believes a system similar to the US could help

    • 9th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
    Trespasser faces court after outstaying his welcome

    premium_icon Trespasser faces court after outstaying his welcome

    Crime The defendant was told several times to leave and he refused

    • 9th Feb 2019 12:00 AM